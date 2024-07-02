Yep, Donald Trump Is Already Arguing That Covering Up Stormy Daniels Affair Was An 'Official Act'

Well, that didn’t take long.

On Monday the Supreme Court gave Donald Trump his biggest legal win ever in his ongoing attempt to evade consequences. They made the truly insane ruling that says the President of the United States has “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution for any “official acts” they commit as POTUS. Again, we’re talking about crimes here. If they commit crimes, SCOTUS says that’s OK, they’re legal. In other words, the exact thing Richard Nixon said that got him in trouble: When the president does it, it’s not illegal.

You don’t need a law degree to guess Trump’s next move after being given that get-out-of-jail-free card. He’s just going to say everything he did that’s being prosecuted or investigated was an “official act” as POTUS. Taking all those top secret documents with him to Florida, encouraging an insurrection on January 6 to stop the transfer of power, bribing a foreign leader — who cares if he did them or not now, all official acts. Easy peasy. And who decides whether they were or not? Why, the same court that ruled he has immunity! Funny how that works…

Of course, there is that pesky criminal conviction already on the books. About a month ago, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a criminal conspiracy to cover up the hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels. Years after having unprotected sex with the porn star — allegedly (technically no one proved the actual hookup, though we mean why else would he pay her $130k?) — he realized he needed to cover that up right before the 2016 election. And legally we can now say he did, he was convicted. He committed crimes to hide that affair and then got elected by some extremely narrow margins.

So the crimes that may have made him president? He’s now arguing those were “official acts” too.

Trump has requested to file a motion to toss his conviction, citing the Supreme Court ruling. The DA has already said it wouldn’t oppose the request, meaning Trump can file his motion. ADA Josh Steinglass wrote to Judge Juan Merchan:

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion.”

To “adjourn sentencing”…? Yeah. This is already helping Trump a lot by delaying his sentencing hearing! He was supposed to be getting sentenced on July 11, just over a week away. Now it will be on September 18 — if it’s still necessary. Merchan will hear arguments on September 6.

Can the conviction possibly be tossed though?? What we can say is, on its face, this argument makes no sense. How can something he did when he wasn’t president — something he did to get elected — be ruled an official act of the presidency? He couldn’t possibly get the conviction overturned, right? To that we say, OBVIOUSLY NOTHING MATTERS ANYMORE IF THE SUPREME COURT IS FULL OF PEOPLE WHO ARE MORE LOYAL TO TRUMP THAN TO THE COUNTRY!

Sorry, but… kinda feels that way right now.

[Image via 60 Minutes/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube.]