Trump Was On AN Epstein List! Until Ghislaine Maxwell Was Told To 'Remove' Him!

Donald Trump may be trying as hard as he can to keep the Epstein files buried, but there’s just too much evidence — and little pieces keep trickling out. The latest? Bloomberg got access to a treasure trove of Epstein’s emails, thousands of messages to and from his private Yahoo account. On Thursday they released some of their findings, which largely serve to discredit Ghislaine Maxwell.

Remember when we got to see what she actually said to Trump’s criminal defense attorney-turned-deputy AG? In that meeting that resulted in her getting special treatment?

Sure, she said she never saw Trump do anything wrong, but she also said she never saw Epstein do anything wrong. Oh, and she was innocent, too. Just a total crapfest when it comes to actionable testimony. But she said she never saw Trump do anything wrong, and that’s clearly all they cared about. So she got her payoff.

Anyway, these emails showed just how close Maxwell was to Epstein — to every aspect of his business and personal life, making it basically impossible for her to have been ignorant of the crimes. It’s a lot, but you can read the full thing HERE.

We’re just going to focus on two email exchanges that are making a bit of noise.

‘Remove Trump’

The first was from September 14, 2006 — just two months after Epstein was first charged in the sex trafficking investigation in Florida. Ultimately he got his infamous sweetheart deal — the one where he pled guilty to just solicitation of prostitution in exchange for… all of his co-conspirators getting total immunity. Yeah, let that sink in if it’s the first you’ve heard of it. Instead of giving up people for a better deal, he got a better deal AND all the participants in the sex trafficking were kept safe. Thank Trump’s Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta for that one — he was the US attorney in the case.

Anyway, rewind to just weeks after the initial arrest. In an email exchange, Epstein and Maxwell discuss a list of 51 rich and powerful men — politicians, execs, and finance guys. It’s not THE Epstein list, but it’s AN Epstein list. We can tell you this much, we sure as hell wouldn’t be comfortable with our associates’ names being on it!

The names we know were on this list? Former Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne, future Barclays CEO Jes Staley, and the current President of the United States.

Maxwell was asking Epstein to “Plse review list and add or remove peeps.” His response?

“Remove trump.”



Anyway, the pair continued discussing this list, whatever it was, and one other name was removed.

What was it? A party guest list? Could have been anything. Bloomberg was unable to figure it out from the messages they had access to. But it shows Trump and Epstein were still connected in late 2006.

See, this was YEARS after Trump said he cut ties with Epstein. He claimed in July that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in 2000 when he “stole” 16-year-old Virginia Roberts from the spa there. We already knew that was BS. The infamous “I’ve known Jeffrey 15 years” quote was from a 2002 magazine. And Epstein didn’t lose his Mar-a-Lago membership until 2007. Supposedly Epstein acted inappropriately with the daughter of a club member in October 2007. The parents were raising hell, and Trump had to kick him out to protect his brand. That’s how the story goes anyway. Again, YEARS after he took teens from the spa, and a full calendar year after his first arrest in the sex trafficking investigation.

The Source

Speaking of that investigation, in August there was another very short Epstein list that Trump was included on — guys Ghislaine Maxwell was worried ratted out her man!

In an August 23, 2007 message that seems to refer to reporters digging into the ongoing sex trafficking investigation, Maxwell writes to Epstein:

“You have to assume they went to donald trump then, gossman, the docs in wpb, paschow etc”

She’s naming folks who could have given reporters info?? That’s kind of damning for all these names, no? Having info on an underage sex trafficker?

In addition to Trump, the other sources listed there are, per Bloomberg:

Abe Gosman — the healthcare magnate whose real estate property was the one Trump poached after backstabbing Epstein.

— the healthcare magnate whose real estate property was the one Trump poached after backstabbing Epstein. Court documents from West Palm Beach.

Joel Pashcow — the Mar-a-Lago member whose name came up in the Epstein birthday book after he jokingly sent a photo of Epstein selling Trump a “fully depreciated” girl for $22k with a giant novelty check.

If Trump hardly knew Epstein, why would reporters try to get info from him about Epstein’s sex trafficking operation? Huh. Is this the kind of thing Mike Johnson was referring to when he said Trump was an FBI informant on Epstein? A generally good source to ask about the sex trafficking?

That’s all we have from that email. Naturally Team Trump doesn’t have a reasonable explanation for any of this — instead, it’s back to WITCH HUNT and “Democrat Hoax” talk. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the outlet:

“This is just more stupid, fake news playing into the hands of the Democrat Hoax trying to link President Trump and Epstein.”

Right, right, the Democrats tried to frame Trump by accessing his BFF Jeffrey Epstein’s private emails 18 years ago, sure, sure. Probably because they just hated Home Alone 2 so darn much…

