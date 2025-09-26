Donald Trump's 'Excuse' For Epstein Revealed -- And It's Already Being TORN APART Online!

Donald Trump has been trying to get everyone to shut up and quit talking about Jeffrey Epstein. Almost like he has no idea why everyone would still be so interested. Well, according to sources close to the administration, that’s exactly what’s going on — they say he acts like he doesn’t even get the outrage!

Trump’s old pal and “wingman” Jeff was infamously investigated for underage sex trafficking back in the mid-2000s but let go with a so-called “sweetheart deal.” He was arrested again over a decade later… but this time died in prison before he could out any of his co-conspirators. Both times, the identities of the rich and powerful men who took part in the trafficking of young girls were kept safe. Victims were in the dozens, just the ones who have been reported. There have been accusations of sexual abuse of girls as young as 12 or 13.

The President really doesn’t understand why anyone would care about that?? Not according to insiders spilling to The Wall Street Journal for their latest reporting on the subject Wednesday night.

Sources claimed Trump “told aides he couldn’t understand why people were so obsessed with the deceased financier and sex offender.” Per the WSJ‘s insiders, he complained that “people don’t understand that Palm Beach in the ’90s was a different time.”

SORRY, WHAT?!?

A different time. That’s the kind of excuse you give for why John Wayne was allowed to play Genghis Khan, or why Bill & Ted casually use the F-slur at one another. We’re talking about the rape and exploitation of young girls here. There was no time in which that was OK.

There’s plenty more to the Journal‘s reporting about how Trump never planned to release the files even for a second, how he “worried some of his friends might be mentioned in” them, how everyone was told to stop giving it any attention back in May. But when that paraphrased line about Trump thinking “Palm Beach in the ’90s was a different time” got out? Folks were horrified, taking to social media to blast the POTUS for his “embarrassing” dismissal of such serious crimes:

“Oh yeah I remember the 90’s when sex trafficking and pedophelia were legal. Oh wait.” “Palm Beach in the 90s was a different time… can’t even run a child sex trafficking ring anymore because of woke.” “Is that a confession?” “What an odd thing to say. Even from Trump.” “‘Palm Beach in the 90s was a different time’ doesn’t exactly scream innocence.” “I’d sure as hell love to hear him expand on that, and tell us what kind of things he was doing in Palm Beach in the 90s. In the form of sworn testimony, preferably” “This is Trump knowing he’s all over the Epstein files. He’s trying to excuse his crimes by saying the 90s were somehow an era long ago like medieval times when men would take 12-year-old brides” “This is the infamous “everyone was doing it defense”. Can also be seen being used by children and steroid users in baseball.” “‘Palm Beach in the 90s was a different time’? That’s not a defense, that’s an excuse. When the best you can offer about Epstein is nostalgia, you’re basically admitting you knew what was going on and just didn’t care. Normalizing abuse doesn’t erase it.”

Is this Donald Trump’s real position on Epstein’s sex trafficking operation? We wonder what his followers who always believed he would release the files and expose everyone involved will say.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office/NBC/YouTube.]