ANOTHER Epstein Bombshell: FBI Had HUNDREDS Of Agents Comb Through Files To 'Flag' All Trump Mentions Months Ago, Says Senator

Was this the ultimate Streisand effect or what??

Donald Trump directed his DOJ and FBI to do a review of all the Jeffrey Epstein evidence the government had collected. And a couple weeks ago they dropped a memo saying there was basically no evidence against anyone else and no further prosecutions were warranted. Forget any “Epstein list.” Forget anyone other than Ghislaine Maxwell being charged, forget any of the powerful men Epstein trafficked all these young girls to.

When Epstein was arrested in 2019 (during Trump’s first term), his residences were raided and a TON of evidence was taken. There was enough to easily get a guilty verdict against Maxwell. Epstein had already died mysteriously in prison, of course (again, during Trump’s first term).

Trump’s fans expected him to immediately release the Epstein files as one of his first acts after inauguration. In February attorney general Pam Bondi made a big show of giving binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase I” to some right-wing influencers. But that turned out to be the same Maxwell trial stuff that had been made public under Joe Biden in early 2024.

Video: Trump & Epstein Got Caught Bringing Underage Girls Into Casino, Says Boss

Bondi responded to criticism that they were stalling by saying there were “tens of thousands” of videos to sort through, and eventually America would get to see “the full Epstein files.” Then suddenly you had FBI director Kash Patel going on Joe Rogan and saying there was nothing in there. And finally the memo. No evidence about anyone, whoops. Oh well.

Ever since then we’ve been on the same page as some of the most hardcore MAGA voices. Because none of us are buying this s**t!

There are no Epstein files… and yet it took A THOUSAND FBI agents to find all the mentions of Trump’s name in them??

Yeah, that’s the latest accusation by Senator Dick Durbin. In a series of letters responding to the latest dismissal of the Epstein investigation (and Trump’s very loud demands on social media that his loyalists stop looking into it), Durbin says his office was made aware of a huge expenditure of resources to look through the Epstein files… MONTHS AGO!

He notes “tens of thousands of personnel hours reviewing and re-reviewing these Epstein-related records over the course of two weeks in March.” Then THREE MONTHS LATER they finally released a memo… only to say “there is ‘no incriminating ‘client list.'”

In his letter to Kash Patel, he’s more specific about all those hours of work, saying:

“According to information my office received, the FBI was pressured to put approximately 1,000 personnel in its Information Management Division (IMD) … on 24-hour shifts to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records in order to produce more documents that could then be released on an arbitrarily short deadline.”

So they really worked hard from March 14 to the end of the month. But then nothing? WTF were those agents doing all that time? Here’s where it gets SO sus… Durbin declares:

“My office was told that these personnel were instructed to ‘flag’ any records in which President Trump was mentioned.”

You can find full copies of Durbin’s letters HERE.

Again, a thousand FBI agents. 24-hour shifts. And one of their main jobs was to “flag” all the Trump mentions? Tens of thousands of hours… that’s a lot of mentions of Trump’s name, huh? Just “flag” them? To do what??

Whatever they found, they didn’t release it for three months. So it couldn’t have been good for Bondi, Patel, or the President. We mean… does anyone — anyone out there — seriously believe if Trump’s name weren’t in there that he wouldn’t order them to be released in full immediately? The man loves writing “TOTAL EXONERATION” in all-caps. He would take the win.

Instead, they waited three months. They sat on it. They hoped no one would say anything. And they released it on a Sunday, during a natural disaster. And the first time Trump was asked about it, he invoked that natural disaster, the flooding in Texas, to ask how dare anyone ask about it.

Since then he’s made it very clear he would like you to shut the hell up about Jeffrey Epstein. He said Pam Bondi and Kash Patel were doing exactly what he wanted. He called his followers who kept demanding the truth “weaklings” who were falling for a hoax and said he doesn’t “want their support anymore.” He stood next to Epstein’s neighbor Howard Lutnick (whom he named his Secretary of Commerce) and said only “bad people” want the Epstein files released. When the Wall Street Journal revealed a new link, that back in 2003 Donald had written his pal Jeff a weird little birthday note mentioning how they “have certain things in common” and saying “may every day be another wonderful secret”… Trump sued. For $10 BILLION.

Trump wants us all to stop asking. But a lot of his MAGA followers aren’t listening. And like it or not, they have some friends in some Democrat politicians. In addition to Durbin, Congressman Dan Goldman wrote a letter to Pam Bondi back in May! He also mentioned the March push to review those files. He told the AG:

“The convergence of your unexplained delay in releasing the Epstein Files, the reporting nearly two months ago that numerous FBI agents were working overtime to redact the materials, President Trump’s well-documented affiliation with Epstein, and his view that the Department of Justice is his personal law firm raises serious questions about whether President Trump has intervened to prevent the public release of the Epstein Files in order to hide his own embarrassing and potentially criminal conduct”.

We mean… What other conclusion can we make at this point?

If it was all a nothingburger and Trump was clear, and his name didn’t need to be flagged hundreds of times… Then even if he didn’t personally care about the case like his followers do, he’d release it all! Right? Why wouldn’t he? The harder he fights to get everyone to stop looking, the more he looks guilty as sin.

Flag that.

