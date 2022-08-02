How Kim Kardashian Charmed Donald Trump's Rigid Counsel Into Seeing Things Her Way During White House Trip!

Kim Kardashian apparently doesn’t impress only on Instagram.

If you’ve been keeping up, you already know the 41-year-old reality TV star met with then-President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington, D.C. back in 2018. The topic of the meeting was a serious one: Kim was there to advocate for the pardon and release of Alice Johnson, a then-63-year-old woman who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

Kim’s meeting with The Donald was a successful one. Infamously, the SKIMS founder helped convince the then-Commander In Chief to pardon Johnson. And later that year, her release from prison made for an amazing and memorable moment for everyone involved. Kim even met Alice after she was pardoned on the charges, and their get-together proved to be an emotional and powerful political event.

Now, we’re learning more about what went into Kim’s meeting with Trump to put this whole thing in motion. Jared Kushner, who worked as one of Trump’s advisors during his Presidency (and is also married to Trump’s beloved daughter Ivanka Trump), is revealing new details in his memoir.

We’ve already been covering some of Kushner’s words in the book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir. That work is set to be released later this month. But to read Jared’s newly-released writing about Kim is certainly interesting:

“With the president increasingly supportive of criminal justice reform, I decided it was the perfect moment to bring him Alice Johnson’s clemency case. In an Oval Office meeting in May, after working closely with Kim Kardashian to vet the file, I presented Alice’s case to the president.”

Kushner couldn’t personally make Trump understand how Johnson’s sentence was “unfair,” though. The issue was apparently White House counsel Don McGahn, as Kushner claimed in the excerpt. McGahn balked at the thought of releasing Johnson, saying she was the “kingpin” of the drug-dealing enterprise that landed her in jail and thus deserved the large sentence.

Seeing that he needed to take a new tactic, Kushner called on the SKKN By Kim founder for help.

He wrote:

“[Kim] gracefully presented Alice’s case to the president. She knew the details backward and forward.”

According to Jared, even the President’s lawyer McGahn was “starstruck” by Kim. McGahn supposedly softened his counter-arguments towards her as she made the case for pardoning Johnson. The KUWTK alum’s presence worked, too. Just 48 hours later, Kushner received the go-ahead from Trump:

“Two days later, [Trump] called me early in the morning and said, ‘Let’s do the pardon. Let’s hope Alice doesn’t go out and kill anyone!'”

Jeez, Trump…

Kushner accused McGahn of leaking “falsehoods” to the press about how Trump was the one who had supposedly been starstruck by Kim. The internal feud didn’t stop the former Apprentice host from going through with the pardon, though.

Jared wrote warmly about the day Alice was reunited with her family:

“Her emotion was raw, her joy contagious, her long suffering and love emanated from her smile. The president called me afterward. ‘Jared, that is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. I’ve been around for a long time, and that was beautiful.'”

Wow!

