Yes, Donald Trump's Name IS In The Epstein Files -- DOJ Confirmed 2 Months Before Sweeping Under Rug: REPORT

Not only was Donald Trump‘s name in the Epstein files — many, many times by the sound of it — he was informed of it in a meeting, with witnesses! That’s the latest scoop from the Wall Street Journal!

The outlet is already in a legal battle with the POTUS over their report about his creepy love letter to Jeffrey Epstein over two decades ago. But they aren’t backing down. In fact, this is arguably worse! Since, you know, it hugely contradicts what Trump keeps saying about the evidence — and bolsters the argument he’s only trying to bury the scandal because he’s implicated in crimes.

What’s the latest?

“Senior administration officials” told the WSJ that Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy held a meeting with POTUS back in May in which the Epstein files were explicitly addressed. During the routine briefing at the White House, say the officials, Bondi informed Trump that yes, his name appeared multiple times in the “truckload” (Bondi’s word) of Epstein evidence. We’ll repeat that…

TRUMP IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES THAT THEY REFUSE TO RELEASE! AND THE DOJ CONFIRMED IT!

Per the report:

“Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing.”

LOLz! OK, they are doing a little CYA at this point with that last note. But it is true, obviously people who weren’t sex trafficking co-conspirators are mentioned in these documents, we’re talking about witnesses and victims, too — as well as anyone acquainted with Epstein who might know something. Trump was told in this meeting the files were full of “unverified hearsay” about many powerful figures, including him. One official told the Journal there were “hundreds” of names in them.

In the same WSJ story, sources “close to the administration” told them FBI director Kash Patel “has privately told other government officials that Trump’s name appeared in the files.” Wow. DOUBLE scoop. This also means Elon Musk was right about something. Snap.

Back in the meeting, sources told the Journal, the DOJ told Trump for the first time they wouldn’t be releasing anything to the public after all “because the material contained child pornography and victims’ personal information.” Sorry, that’s BS. No one is asking that the victims be doxxed or that the videos of young girls be released to the public. We are, on the other hand, demanding that the government reveal what investigations have uncovered about anyone else who may have been involved in the sex trafficking of underage girls. We also need to see the documents with our own eyes. Because it’s become all too clear that some powerful men could be exposed, and we can’t be doing a selective — say, along party lines — release of info here. Anyway, Trump agreed with the decision not to release anything.

That means Trump and co. decided back in May not to ever release the Epstein files… then waited TWO MONTHS to tell the public. That does fit with an extremely cynical theory. As we reported a couple weeks back, some believe the Trump admin chose to release the Epstein memo on a Sunday evening amid headlines about a natural disaster in order to slip it past the American people.

If the name of the American president is all over the Epstein files, the American people deserve to know the exact circumstances. And from what we’ve heard it’s ALL OVER the files — as 1,000 FBI agents were reportedly tasked starting in early March to do 24-hour shifts to find and flag all instances of Trump’s name and put them into a spreadsheet. Did that take until May?? How many times is he mentioned? And in what context? Again, if there are horrible accusations against Trump, we have a right to know! Because the more Trump and his underlings sweep this under the rug the more it looks like there’s a reason for him to be scared…

Speaking of sweeping, White House communications director Steven Cheung responded to the new story by saying:

“This is another fake news story, just like the previous story by The Wall Street Journal.”

Hilariously, though, Bondi and deputy attorney general Todd Blanche didn’t get the memo they were all going to call the whole thing a hoax from now on, we guess? Because they confirmed the story to the WSJ back on Friday, saying nothing they said in the meeting implicated Trump:

“As part of our routine briefing, we made the President aware of the findings.”

Oops? It’s almost like the DOJ didn’t know not to say this in the meeting a couple months ago either…

Much like the previous story, Trump could have just said he had known Epstein back in the day but didn’t know anything about the crimes. That’s what his supporters believed for so long after all. (Those that haven’t decided the many photos and videos of the two that have been out there for years were photoshopped or AI or whatever). The fact he’s apparently decided to start downplaying ever even being friends with the guy is just SO more more suspicious than telling the truth!

