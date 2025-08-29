Trump Nightmare! Ghislaine Maxwell Said Some Of Epstein's Pals 'Are In Your Cabinet'!

We already thought this new Ghislaine Maxwell interview wasn’t anywhere close to the all-caps EXONERATION Donald Trump wanted… but it’s so much worse than that!

To recap, the administration released the interview between Jeffrey Epstein‘s sex trafficking partner and Trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer-turned-Debuty Attorney General Todd Blanche last week. Based on her kind treatment by Trump, getting moved from Tallahassee to a cushy Club Fed resort prison, we’d already assumed Maxwell had played ball. And she did, saying she never saw the future POTUS do anything wrong. Like, you know, tie underage girls to beds and rape them. She said she never saw Trump do anything like that.

However… She also said she never saw Epstein do anything like that! Her interview was still totally defending herself AND her late boyfriend. She never saw Trump do anything wrong, but she also never saw Bill Clinton do anything wrong, and she never did anything wrong herself. And most importantly she continued to say she never saw Epstein do anything inappropriate or illegal. Not much of a witness, right? We mean, is this really the person you’re going to rely on to clear your name??

But that was all based on the very early reviews of transcripts, as news organizations tried to sift through the 337 pages. A few days later, we got a brand new gem of a quote from Ghislaine… and OMG does it make Trump look bad!

Remember, Maxwell is still acting as a character witness for Epstein, talking about how he wasn’t creepy, she never saw him mistreat his young masseuses, all that. And she tells Trump’s AG:

“If you met Epstein, there is no way that this cast of characters, of which it’s extraordinary and some are in your cabinet, who you value as your co-workers, and you know, would be with him if he was a creep or because they wanted sexual favors.”

OK, we have to break this down…

She’s saying the illustrious people who hung out with Epstein wouldn’t have done so “if he was a creep.” She’s using the fact he would pal around with world leaders and captains of industry as evidence he was innocent. But we KNOW he was a creep! No one buys that this guy was innocent. The more obvious implication she’s trying to deny is that some of these rich and powerful men may have been involved in the sex trafficking of young girls!

And here’s the juiciest bit… When describing these powerful men, she very pointedly adds that “some are in your cabinet.” Meaning Trump’s cabinet.

Maxwell: If you met Epstein, there is no way that this cast of characters, of which it’s extraordinary, and some are in your cabinet, who you value as your coworkers, and you know, would be with him if he was a creep pic.twitter.com/m1OMAQLQIr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2025

Y’all see the Game of Thones-level chess move she’s pulling there? She’s trying to clear her boyfriend’s name. So she ties him very overtly to Trump and his cabinet! As in, *if he was a creep, then y’all are creeps — so let’s all agree he was innocent*! Right? Isn’t that totally what’s happening? It definitely doesn’t help Trump’s attempts to distance himself from the guy…

And the thing is? Maxwell isn’t wrong. Trump was Epstein’s friend for many years, there’s tons of evidence of them partying together, flying around on the Lolita Express together. But there’s also Howard Lutnick. Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, who was Epstein’s neighbor. In fact, investigations found Epstein was the previous owner of Lutnick’s Manhattan residence. And Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, he of the brain worms, openly admitted to flying on Epstein’s private jet a couple times:

Watters: You weren’t on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet, were you? RFK JR: I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times… but otherwise I was never on his jet alone

pic.twitter.com/o7UZej4vOP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 9, 2025

So yeah, that’s at least three guys in one cabinet with personal ties to Epstein. No wonder they won’t release the Epstein files, right??

BTW, Maxwell finished her thought by once again saying she definitely never saw anything untoward happen:

“A man wants sexual favors, he will find that. They didn’t have to come to Epstein for that. Now did some? Okay. I don’t know. I wasn’t there. I didn’t see it.”

We will remind you once again that this woman was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years. Victims said in court that she and Epstein BOTH sexually abused them. And the jury found her guilty.

Now she’s trying to clear her name, and if she can… Epstein’s too. And she’s tying Team Trump to it all! So they want to clear themselves they HAVE TO clear her!

But there’s no way America buys this, right? That she and Epstein were innocent?? No way is anyone who’s been following this case going to fall for that… right??

Please?

You can see the full redacted transcripts for yourself HERE.

[Image via DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]