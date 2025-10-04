Got A Tip?

'Ozempic Vulva' Is REAL! Dr. Terry Dubrow & Wife Heather Explain Upsetting Side Effect!

Dr. Terry Dubrow and his wife, Heather Dubrow, are warning us all about a little-known side effect of Ozempic!

Like many reality stars, the couple launched their own podcast called Between Us back in August. Speaking to E! News this week, Terry and Heather stressed there are no topics off the table for them on the show, not even Ozempic vulva. Yes, you read that right. As you know, Ozempic is a popular diabetes/weight loss medication. And like with any drug, there are side effects, including what you may not have heard: Ozempic vulva. What is it? Fortunately, Dr. Dubrow is giving the deets!

In the interview with E!, the Botched star shared that they got in trouble with their four children — 21-year-old twins, Nick and Max, 18-year-old Kat, and 14-year-old Ace — for their jaw-dropping conversations, especially when it comes to the weight loss drug. Terry said:

“We talked about stuff that’s shockingly personal and maybe a little TMI.”

Heather agreed, adding:

“They didn’t like that we were talking about Ozempic vulva.”

Yeah, it is apparently a real and unfortunate side effect of rapid weight loss while taking semaglutide medications. Terry explained:

“When you have less fat, you have less estrogen. And when you have less estrogen, you maybe have less lubrication and more irritation and less volume and all sorts of things down there.”

Yeesh! However, The Real Housewives of Orange County star made sure to point out:

“That’s not my problem!”

LOLz! Thanks for sharing, Heather! Watch their interview (below):

Did you know about this side effect, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via PIX11 News/Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]

Oct 04, 2025 14:40pm PDT

