Drag Race Icon Derrick Barry Talks Being In A Throuple!

Our latest podcast is out! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or CLICK HERE to listen NOW! If you hate Perez (or really love me), THIS is the episode to check out! Truly one of our best ever! Such variety of topics and depth of emotions! We talk the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, and much lighter fare too. The downfall of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Harry Styles supremacy! Halsey vs the music industry! Doja Cat‘s implosion! Big Britney Spears news! Chatting with RPDR all-star Derrick Barry! And so much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
May 25, 2022 15:07pm PDT