Drew Barrymore Admits She's Been Having 'HOT' Dreams About Her Exes Lately!

Drew Barrymore is getting after it… in her sleep!

The 47-year-old actress and talk show host opened up about some of her (unnamed!) exes while hosting Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and got VERY real about some late-night lovin’!

Speaking to TV personality Ross Mathews about her non-existent love life, the actress — who has been married three times — opened up about sexy slumber! The 41-year-old Mathews asked Drew if she ever had an adult-themed dream about an ex-partner, and as it turned out, she HAS!

The Santa Clarita Diet actress explained (below):

“I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days is in my dreams. And every, like, six months I’ll have the hottest dream and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I am libidinous and alive.'”

Haha WHAT?! Is libidinous even a word??

Ross picked up on our vibe there, too, laughing at Drew’s word choice and asking what she meant by it. The 50 First Dates actress explained exactly what she meant, adding:

“Libidinous, like, I have a libido, I’m alive and I have a pulse. Libidinous!”

Ahhh! Ok!

Ross’ follow-up quip was awesome, too:

“I just love that in your dreams one of your exes was all up in your ‘libidness!'”

LOLz!

Here’s the segment in which Drew revealed her dream dalliances (below):

Well then!

Drew’s roster of exes is quite the list of high-profile celebs, too, so we’re really wondering which one (or ones?!) she might be talking about! As Perezcious readers will recall, that distinguished group includes Edward Norton, Spike Jonze, Luke Wilson, Justin Long, David Arquette, and Tom Green, among others. Sooooo which one was it, Drew?!

Guess we’ll never know!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Can YOU relate to this sex dream drama???

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube/Instagram/Marcus Hoffman/WENN]