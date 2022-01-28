Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was In An ‘Open Relationship’ With THIS Celeb!

Drew Barrymore is looking back on her “young and wild” days!

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, the 46-year-old actress and guest Kate Hudson took a trip down memory lane when they both were dating the Wilson brothers. While reminiscing about how they first got to know each other in the early aughts through the siblings, Barrymore said:

“When we first met, we were young and wild.”

The 42-year-old Bride Wars star then chimed in, recalling:

“I think it was at a bar/restaurant … Chez Jay’s in Santa Monica, with Luke [Wilson].”

They remembered that Hudson was there because she was filming Alex & Emma with Luke Wilson at the time. As for Drew, she confessed she was only in attendance that day because she “was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people.” The Never Been Kissed star immediately clarified that Luke wasn’t cheating on her back then, stating:

“It was an open relationship; we were young.”

WHAT!!!

We know a lot of celebs do stuff like this, but they’re usually pretty quiet about it. So good for her!

Laughing off the reveal, Hudson then admitted she had “been there with a Wilson, too.” Woah! Apparently, the brothers had an MO when it came to their romantic relationships back in the day! In case you didn’t know, the Almost Famous actress was in an on-again-off-again romance with Luke’s older brother Owen Wilson after they worked on the movie You, Me and Dupree together back in 2006.

Looking back on that time in her life, Barrymore realized how there were such “low stakes” then, explaining:

“It’s so funny because when you’re young it’s like, ‘It’s low stakes. We’re just young, we’re having fun, we’re playing, acting, hanging out.’ You’re not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time.”

Hudson agreed, saying:

“We did, we had the best time.”

To be young in Hollywood, huh!

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore also praised Hudson for the impression she did of her for an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2000. Goldie Hawn’s daughter shared of that moment:

“It’s your mouth … also, you have so much expression in your face, you know? So I was like, if I just commit to the expression — and you do that thing where you get really excited.”

Well, it turns out the Scream alum didn’t even know her mouth moved in a certain way until she starred alongside Jimmy Fallon in Fever Pitch five years later when he mentioned it:

“He was like, ‘I love how crooked your mouth is, the side of your face.’ I never noticed it before Jimmy Fallon said it to me on the set of Fever Pitch! And now I see it.”

Oh, Jimmy! You can ch-ch-check out the entire conversation between Barrymore and Drew (below):

Are you surprised Drew and Luke were in an open relationship? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]