Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Channing Tatum Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Everly Just 'Yelled At' Him For The First Time -- Over THIS! Jack Osbourne Breaks Down In Tears Talking About Late Dad Ozzy & How Mom Sharon Is Doing 'Emotional' Kelly Clarkson Returns To Talk Show After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death Simon Cowell's Unusual Clap Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons! Sherri Shepherd Spent 8 Days in Jail After Believing The Rapture Was Coming! Here's What The View Talked About Following Jimmy Kimmel Being Pulled Off The Air Colin Farrell Unleashes Accidental F-Bomb On Live TV! Today's Sheinelle Jones Returns To Give Heartbreaking First Interview About Husband's Death Kylie Kelce Reveals What Her Daughters Think Of Getting Taylor Swift As Their New Aunt! Taylor Swift Picked Diddy As Her Ideal Prom Date?! Interview Resurfaces Along With Unexpected New Connection To Her New Album! Margaret Qualley Awkwardly Asked About Taylor Swift's New Album -- Amid Theories Tay DITCHED Her Hubby Jack Antonoff! Why Kelly Clarkson Is 'Looking Forward' To Talk Show Coming Back After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death

Drew Barrymore

OMG! Drew Barrymore Smells Her ‘Dirty’ Feet Live On TV!

OMG! Drew Barrymore Smells Her ‘Dirty’ Feet Live On TV!

WTF is going on at The Drew Barrymore Show?! LOLz!

The Charlie’s Angels star is currently going viral because of a clip from her talk show last week… where she willingly smelled her own “dirty” feet — then shoved ‘em in her co-hosts’ faces! In the clip, the 50 First Dates star discusses foot cleaning habits with Sunny Anderson and Ross Matthews. The trio revealed results from an audience poll, where the majority of people claimed to wash their feet daily, but some did say weekly, and some NEVER.

Stinky!!!

Drew admitted she falls into the one-per-week wash camp, and claimed while they might be “dirty,” they’re not smelly. And she proceeded to prove it by whipping out her bare foot, bringing it up to her nose, and taking a big whiff!

Drew Barrymore makes co-hosts smell her feet
(c) CBS/YouTube

OMG!

Related: Tyra Banks Confuses The Internet With New Venture: ‘Hot Ice Cream’!

She then shoved her foot in Sunny and Ross’ faces to judge for themselves!

Drew Barrymore makes co-hosts smell her feet
(c) CBS/YouTube
Drew Barrymore makes co-hosts smell her feet
(c) CBS/YouTube
Drew Barrymore makes co-hosts smell her feet
(c) CBS/YouTube

Ha! Drew is the only daytime host crazy enough to open herself up like this! Or should we say, the sole daytime host? You can watch the full clip (below):

It was a bit much for a lot of viewers! On X (Twitter) and YouTube, fans were quick to make let Drew know how appalled they were:

“Drew, no”

“Yuck.  Disgusting”

“WTAF”

“Disgusting gross act”

“​​Call the ambulance.”

“Every part of your body should be washed everyday. It’s an important part of self-care, it’s not just about body hygiene daily bathing also aides good mental health.”

“I’m gonna need a moment….”

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 13, 2025 13:00pm PDT

Share This