OMG! Drew Barrymore Smells Her ‘Dirty’ Feet Live On TV!

The Charlie’s Angels star is currently going viral because of a clip from her talk show last week… where she willingly smelled her own “dirty” feet — then shoved ‘em in her co-hosts’ faces! In the clip, the 50 First Dates star discusses foot cleaning habits with Sunny Anderson and Ross Matthews. The trio revealed results from an audience poll, where the majority of people claimed to wash their feet daily, but some did say weekly, and some NEVER.

Drew admitted she falls into the one-per-week wash camp, and claimed while they might be “dirty,” they’re not smelly. And she proceeded to prove it by whipping out her bare foot, bringing it up to her nose, and taking a big whiff!

She then shoved her foot in Sunny and Ross’ faces to judge for themselves!

Ha! Drew is the only daytime host crazy enough to open herself up like this! Or should we say, the sole daytime host? You can watch the full clip (below):

It was a bit much for a lot of viewers! On X (Twitter) and YouTube, fans were quick to make let Drew know how appalled they were:

“Drew, no” “Yuck. Disgusting” “WTAF” “Disgusting gross act” “​​Call the ambulance.” “Every part of your body should be washed everyday. It’s an important part of self-care, it’s not just about body hygiene daily bathing also aides good mental health.” “I’m gonna need a moment….”

