Dubai Princess DIVORCES Husband With An Instagram Post! You’ve GOT To See This!

Forget the paperwork, this Dubai princess just let her man know she’s divorcing him on social media!

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of the current Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, has shown her husband — and the world — her savage side! And it sounds like it’s pretty well deserved!

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old announced she’s divorcing her husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum with a scathing Instagram post seemingly accusing him of infidelity! She wrote:

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You.”

Damn! Dude just fumbled a literal PRINCESS!

She signed off:

“Take care. Your ex-wife.”

See (below):

SAVAGE!!!

Both Sheikha Mahra and Mana Al Maktoum have since wiped their IG feeds of any traces of one another. Neither the princess’ ex nor her father — Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — have publicly commented on the matter… At least not yet. There’s speculation her IG account was hacked, but since Mana Al Maktoum wiped his page of all the photos of her, too, the breakup does seem legit!

BBC reported the estranged pair got married in April 2023 and welcomed a daughter just two months ago. OUCH! That makes his alleged infidelity so much worse…

