Singer Duffy Returns To Instagram 4 Years After Revealing She Was Kidnapped!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Duffy is back on social media for the first time in four years.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to post an inspirational video from @thephilosphart account all about the pursuit of happiness. A voiceover said in the clip:

“You’re going to realize that happiness was never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship. Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before you. It was never about being like the others. One day, you’re going to see it. That happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go.”

Related: Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of SA By Producer In Diddy Lawsuit

The person went on to note that “happiness was always about being kinder to yourself,” adding:

“It was always about embracing the person you were becoming. One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others. One day you will realize that true happiness comes from within, and no external factors can define it. It was always about you. It was always about you.”

Powerful. Duffy chimed in, writing in the caption:

“A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy.”

It is great to see a post from the Mercy artist again. Check it out (below):

The last time Duffy posted on Instagram was back in 2020. Of course, it is understandable why she had to take some time away from the public over these past four years. In February 2020, the musician revealed she had been drugged, raped, kidnapped, and held captive in a foreign country. The horrific experience caused her to stay out of the spotlight to recover for 10 years until she was ready to share her story. She wrote at the time:

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

After speaking out, Duffy retreated from the public eye again. But now, she seems to be ready to connect with fans. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN]