Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of SA By Producer In Diddy Lawsuit!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing more legal trouble.

According to People, the 56-year-old actor has been accused of sexual assault by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. That name may sound familiar to some now. As we previously reported, he claimed Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually harassed, abused, drugged, and threatened him while employed for over a year in a civil complaint filed in New York federal court last month. In that same lawsuit, Lil Rod had only mentioned Cuba. However, a big change has been made to the complaint.

The outlet reported that a version of the lawsuit against Diddy was amended to list Cuba as a defendant now! And the details of the accusations against him are horrific. Lil Rod claimed The Butler star “began touching, groping, and fondling [his] legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders” while on a yacht rented by Diddy in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 2023.

He “believes” the 54-year-old rapper was “grooming him to pass him off to his friends” when introduced to Cuba by Diddy and allegedly “suggested that Cuba ‘get to know’ Mr. Jones better.” According to the suit, Lil Rod had been “extremely uncomfortable” by the situation and “rejected his advances.” However, Cuba allegedly “did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away.” So awful…

This is one of many lawsuits against Diddy. Not to mention these details come after two of his homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security amid a sex trafficking investigation. He has denied the allegations against him, including the ones made by Lil Rod. At this time, though, Cuba has not addressed the lawsuit from the music producers. However, the Snow Dogs star has been accused of sexual assault in the past.

Back in April 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of forcibly touching a woman at a rooftop bar in New York City in 2018. Cuba was also accused of raping a woman twice in 2013 in a 2020 lawsuit. He settled the suit last year.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

