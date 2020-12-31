The Rock Received The MOST Special Christmas Gift Honoring His Late Father

So sweet!

On Thursday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his favorite and most special Christmas gift that he received this year, and it might make you tear up! Fans of the wrestler know he’s been open about acknowledging his pain and grief following his father Rocky Johnson’s sudden death in January. And to honor his memory, The Rock’s friend had a unique paperweight made for the actor (above).

The Jumanji: The Next Level star captioned the photo:

“I’m extremely hard to buy Christmas gifts for, so sentimental gifts like this mean the world to me. A family friend had this made for me. A paper weight to keep on my desk of me and my dad at the gym. I was too young to hit the weights back then, but after his workouts he’d always take me on the wrestling mats and beat my little ass. Those days were important.”

The 48-year-old added for context:

“My old man died suddenly, earlier this year. I never had a chance to say goodbye. F**king 2020 huh?! Still a beautiful gift, I’ll cherish. #thelittlethings”

Following his dad’s passing, the wrestler turned actor took to socials to pen one final goodbye at the time, expressing:

“I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man.”

His love for his pro-wrestling father, who died at the age of 75, was evident throughout the honest, vulnerable letter, making sure to highlight all the things he was grateful for learning from and sharing with his pops. He wrote:

“That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish.”

Not to mention, Johnson and his whole family — which includes wife, Lauren Hashian, and daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2 — tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, adding more strife to a tough time. Luckily, everyone’s recovered and healthy now, ready for a fresh start come 2021!

This new gift is sure to add some joy to The Rock’s work environment and keep his dad’s memory alive for years to come!

[Image via Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson/Instagram]