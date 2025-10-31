DWTS Judge Cheryl Burke Slams Alix Earle's Stepmom For Body Shaming Her With 'Ozempic' Dig! 'In Front Of Your Children'!

Cheryl Burke is clapping back at Alix Earle‘s stepmom!

After the social media personality performed a tango with her pro partner Val Chmerkoskiy on Halloween Night this week, Ashley Dupré took to TikTok to slam the Dancing With The Stars alum’s scoring. While Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough gave Alix a 10, Cheryl docked her a point for breaking hold. That meant the content creator got a 39 out of 40 — instead of the first perfect score of the season. Ashley, who watched the show at home with her young kids, wasn’t too happy with Cheryl after Alix delivered a “f**king amazing” dance, so she bashed the guest judge in the video:

“Oh, go take more Ozempic!”

WTF! How rude! When one of her children questioned the remark, Ashley doubled down, saying:

“What? She looks weird. Doesn’t even look like her.”

Jeez! You don’t have to like Cheryl’s score, but don’t body shame her! That’s so mean and uncalled for! Watch the video (below):

Yeesh…

Cheryl, who has previously denied using Ozempic for what it’s worth, reacted to Ashley’s comments with a video of her own on Thursday. In a clip posted to Instagram, the ballroom dancer defended her comments and scores, saying she only wanted to be “helpful” to the remaining couples:

“My comments didn’t just come out of nowhere. It came from personal experience. It came from being on this show for 26 seasons. And it also came from all the years of being trained, being coached myself.”

Following the show, the performer saw a lot of kind words and critiques, which she is all for. However, she also saw some remarks she wasn’t a fan of:

“And I have seen so many mixed reviews, which is totally fine, but what’s not OK is I’ve also seen so many aggressive ones and a lot of body-shaming ones.”

Cheryl did not name names, but it’s pretty obvious she’s talking about Ashley. She slammed those who “think body-shaming is OK, especially in front of your children,” arguing it “sends a powerful message about what you value and, clearly, it’s not kindness.” She’s not wrong! The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum continued:

“I was simply, again, doing my job as a judge, giving feedback based on almost 20 years of my life. And if my score was different from the other judges, it was by one point. I have dedicated my whole life toward being a competitor of ballroom dancing. You don’t have to agree with my critique, but you do have to recognize the influence your words have on the next generation watching you. If that’s the example you choose to set then please, I beg of you, leave my name out of it.”

Neither Ashley nor Alix has addressed the situation yet. But you can watch Cheryl’s clapback (below):

Alix and Val are probably sick of their family members causing so much drama! Oof!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

