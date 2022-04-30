Dylan Sprouse Got RIPPED! See His Body Transformation Pics!

Transformation time!

Dylan Sprouse just dropped some HAWT new photos on Instagram showing off his toned AF body while reflecting on his journey to get in shape. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shared a series of snapshots that show off his muscular biceps and sexy new abs. And daaaaamn does he look fine!

Joking about his decision to do a “meat head post” in the caption, Cole Sprouse’s twin brother got candid about his decision to hit the gym hard at 29 years old, saying on Wednesday:

“Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head. This is my meat head post. Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet”

Forget about swim shirts these days — he’s hardly wearing shirts now, based on these pics, taken mostly at the gym (with one in a bedroom), and no one’s complaining!! Dylan’s new look has clearly given him leaps and bounds of confidence. Ch-ch-check out his transformation photos (below)!

He’s not even done yet?! Wowza!

Such amazing progress! Now we’re just curious how longtime GF Barbara Palvin feels about dating a whole new man after nearly four years!

