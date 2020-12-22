Eddie Murphy Is Coming 2 America AGAIN -- Over 30 Years Later! Watch The Sequel Teaser!

Things are already looking up for 2021, y’all!

More than 30 years after starring in the hilarious classic Coming to America, Eddie Murphy is once again playing Prince Akeem in the film’s upcoming sequel — not to mention, a slew of other characters!

On Tuesday, Amazon dropped the first teaser for Coming 2 America, which shows Prince Akeem on another journey to New York City to meet his estranged son (Jermaine Fowler), whom he fathered with a woman from Queens (Leslie Jones) all those years ago.

Several stars from the original film are back, including Shari Headley, Paul Bates, John Amos, James Earl Jones, and Arsenio Hall, who returns as Prince Akeem’s friend Semmi — and, like Murphy, a bunch of other zany side characters. To spice things up even more, the sequel is also bringing in Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, and Kiki Layne.

Ch-ch-check out the teaser (below) and get ready to stream Coming 2 America March 5, 2021 on Prime Video.

[Image via Amazon Prime Video]