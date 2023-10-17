Jada Pinkett Smith Spilled Tea On OTHER Celebs In Her Memoir, Too!

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s book is already the most controversial memoir this side of Prince Harry‘s Spare thanks to the mind-blowing revelation she and Will Smith have been separated for going on seven years now.

Obviously we know she also talks a lot about her childhood friend — and apparent “soulmate” Tupac Shakur. But like most celeb memoirs, Worthy has stories about lots of other stars, too.

Ch-ch-check out some of the highlights (below):

Keenen Ivory Wayans

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Jada’s co-star in A Low Down Dirty Shame, was also an early mentor for her long before she became a star. She met him after becoming friends with his girlfriend at the time, right around when his sketch show In Living Color was getting big in the early ’90s. She wrote:

“I’m so thankful for Keenen. If he hadn’t taken the time to talk some sense into my young, arrogant, thick skull, there’s no telling where I would have landed.”

She may have landed in prison! Apparently she was thinking about providing an alibi for a friend, but the comedy mogul was “ADAMANT” she not endanger her own freedom. He also encouraged her to continue pursuing acting — and even let her use her name as a reference to get an agent, which was huge for her at the time.

Eddie Murphy

Jada first met Eddie Murphy years before co-starring in The Nutty Professor with him. She wrote how it shocked her to learn that first night, as they met at a party, that he doesn’t drink! Hmm.

She also said it might surprise people how “kind” he is. She wrote:

“Eddie gave advice if I asked, but mainly, he gave me the sense that focus and intention would carry the day.”

Eventually, he gave her “a grand opportunity” after he “witnessed that I could continue to make a way for myself.”

Keanu Reeves

Jada first auditioned for the role of Trinity in The Matrix before being cast as Niobe. However, she admits, she had “zero chemistry” with Keanu Reeves. At least onscreen. Offscreen, she says, he was a great guy who really inspired her — particularly when it came to following her heart into an unexpected music career! She wrote:

“Keanu gave me the best advice… ‘Ignore what people have to say. That’s not your problem, just have fun.'”

And so she did, starting a metal band called Wicked Wisdom, which found some success touring with Ozzy Osbourne in the early 2000s.

Prince

Another mentor for Jada was the Purple One himself. Prince originally approached her to work on an opera he was trying to get made. While that never happened, their relationship became a really important one in Jada’s journey:

“When he seemed to come out of nowhere to befriend me, I was reassured by his kindness, his respect, and the value he placed on my talent. He offered me knowledge, understanding, and support that I really needed at that time in my life.”

Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen helped launch Jada’s career by creating the role of Lena on A Different World specifically for her. Jada had auditioned for another role — but Debbie immediately saw her spark:

“Debbie Allen felt my presence, she saw my promise, and she believed in me. I felt seen by this incredible woman in a way I had never felt before. I felt loved. There has not been a day since I met Debbie Allen that she has not loved, supported, and cared for me — no matter what. I love you Debbie.”

Josh Charles

Jada and The Good Wife star Josh Charles knew one another all the way back in elementary school! Later they both attended the Baltimore School of the Arts at the same time. She called him “the coolest white dude she knew.” She also said he broke through a bit earlier than she did — and was very cool about it, offering to help her “learn the ways of having a real-deal gig in show business.”

Warren Beatty

Warren Beatty gave Jada a different kind of help. She writes that after reading for the role in his movie Bulworth that eventually went to Halle Berry, she told the Hollywood legend to his face she couldn’t do the movie — she didn’t think the portrayal of the Black community in America was “realistic” culturally. (The movie has maybe not aged so well, so she may have been right on the money — though on the other hand it did give us Ghetto Supastar, so…)

Innerestingly, Beatty turned the rejection into a teachable moment that Jada never forgot. He took her out to lunch and gave her the constructive criticism “that maybe it would be to my benefit to soften my approach a bit.” He praised her personality but also noted she could come across to some as “abrasive” if she wasn’t careful.

She could have been offended but realized he was being “nonjudgemental” — and sincerely trying to help her out. He made her realize she needed to “allow more of the delight under my hard exterior to peer through” — while also making it clear he thought she “didn’t have to betray myself by softening my edges, either.” Good advice! And good for her for taking it in good spirits!

