Eddie Murphy's Son Is Dating Martin Lawrence's Daughter -- & They're In 'Love'!!

Love is in the air!

Proving just how small Hollywood is, it turns out Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence could very well be in-laws after it’s been revealed the former’s son is in a relationship with the latter’s daughter… And guess what? They’re “in love”! On Saturday, Jasmin Lawrence, the Bad Boys star’s oldest child, celebrated her boyfriend Eric Murphy’s birthday with a special Instagram post for the 32-year-old!

She gushed online:

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! ”

The aspiring actress, who recently made her feature film debut in Bad Boys for Life alongside her pops, also uploaded two adorable selfies of the cute couple, including one where the Coming To America lead’s kiddo is kissing her cheek! Ch-ch-check out the post (below)!

Last month, Eric also paid tribute to his girl for her 25th b-day, captioning a black-and-white selfie:

“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU”

Aww!! While they may just be making things IG official, clearly these two have been crushing on each other HARD lately! Love it! Murphy’s son even included some sweet hashtags with the upload, adding:

“#myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou”

How adorable!!

This unscripted love story is especially fun for movie lovers since the actors made a name for themselves while starring in the 1992 rom-com Boomerang as well as the 1999 comedy Life. To see their lives get tied in this way is truly cooler than movie magic!

As a refresher, Martin shares his firstborn Jasmin with ex-wife Patricia Southall. In addition, he’s the proud dad to two other daughters, Iyanna and Amara, with ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs.

Also familiar with a large, blended family is Eddie. The star welcomed Eric, who is the oldest, with former girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989. Murphy now has nine other kids ranging from 2 to 32 with McNeely, Nicole Murphy, Tamara Hood, and the Spice Girls‘ Mel B. Wow! In 2018, the performer posed for a rare snapshot with all his children to celebrate Christmas. See the next generation of the Murphy family (below)!

What do YOU think of this new couple, Perezcious readers?! We expect family gatherings would be very funny with these two fathers in attendance! Share your reactions in the comments!

