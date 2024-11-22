The REAL Reason Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Left The US For England

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi aren’t fleeing the US to get away from Donald Trump‘s next presidency, according to a source. No, this was always going to be their next act!

After news broke this week that the couple moved to Cotswolds, England, everyone assumed they were fleeing Trump’s America. After all, Project 2025 is extremely intolerant to the LGBT community, we’re sure a lot of folks wish they had the funds to live somewhere else.

But a source told DailyMail.com on Friday that this is all part of their “retirement” plan. They explained:

“Make no mistake about it. This is Ellen and Portia’s retirement. Neither one of them have any projects lined up.”

After tons of allegations finally exploded that the comedian fostered a toxic work environment on her “kindness”-themed talk show, she’s had a lot less work. The insider says she had already decided to cash in her chips.

Reflecting on the “sad” end to a long career, the source noted:

“Ellen really felt she had made her mark on the industry, but that was diminished when she was cancelled over her alleged treatment of her staff. Then to have celebrities call her out one by one was so hurtful.”

She delved into all this in her Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval. In fact, she already told fans that would be it for her in showbiz! So, it’s not shocking she’s headed for retirement already. A second source doubled down on this, telling the outlet that Ellen wanted to leave the States after getting canceled — but the election news did make her choice feel better in retrospect. They shared:

“With all the ill will towards her, she was looking to move away even before the election. And as things panned out with Trump winning, she is glad she is making the move and going to be away from the US.”

The confidant furthered:

“She has the one person that still loves her, Portia, and she is ready to leave everyone who in her mind left her hanging out to dry. If she considers it her retirement, so be it. An enormous part of the US doesn’t like her because of her sexual preferences, and others were turned off by her persona, which some perceived to be fake in the wake of the work place allegations. For Ellen, it’s easier to move away from her problems than to confront them. It seems like a sad end to what she once was in people’s minds.”

Oof.

She got her last word in with that special and dipped! Though it’s not like she and Portia have ventured to the middle of nowhere — their new town is ritzy AF with some very famous (and royal) neighbors. They’ll be just fine. If only we all could pick up and go to the Cotswalds when our problems got the better of us. LOLz!

Reactions?? What do you make of this move, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]