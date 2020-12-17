Ellen DeGeneres Has 'Excruciating Back Pain' From COVID-19 -- See Her Update!

Ellen DeGeneres’ coronavirus journey is rougher than she expected!

As we reported, the embattled daytime host revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be shutting down production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until she recovers. Well, the 62-year-old’s path to recovery is apparently an arduous one, as she developed a symptom that wasn’t on her radar.

Video: Alison Brie Accidentally Showed Ellen A D**k Pic The First Time They Met!

The comedienne gave fans an update on her condition on Wednesday, sharing in a video that while she’s feeling “100 percent,” she experienced “excruciating back pain” — a symptom of the virus she wasn’t expecting to get. She explained:

“Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there. I appreciate it very much. I am feeling 100 percent. I feel really good. One thing they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain.”

Ellen added that she “didn’t know that was a symptom,” quipping:

“Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad.”

Bad, indeed!

Watch the clip (below) to hear Ellen’s full update:

The update came nearly a week after the superstar first opened up about her diagnosis last Thursday, revealing on social media that she “tested positive” for the virus. She shared in a Twitter message:

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

Since season 18 premiered in September, Ellen’s Emmy-winning show had been filming without an in-studio audience and with a combination of virtual and in-person celebrity guests.

The diagnosis also caps off a tumultuous year for Ellen, who, as you likely know, was accused of fostering a toxic work environment by several current and former staff members. She addressed the scandal that had boiled over during the summer during the show’s season premiere, saying in her opening monologue:

“As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

After the first week back on set, a source told ET that the staff was “happy” to return to work and had already noticed a change for the better. The insider revealed:

“Ellen seems more open with staff. The vibe from all staff and crew in week one was more positive and enthusiastic. Portia [de Rossi] was there for support, but she’s often there so it wasn’t that unusual.”

Hopefully the positivity will continue when Ellen gets back from her COVID hiatus!

[Image via Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter]