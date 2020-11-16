Ellen DeGeneres Awkwardly Thanks Her 'Amazing Crew & Staff' At People's Choice Awards Amid Controversy

Well isn’t this just awkward AF!

Ellen DeGeneres took home a trophy at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, winning the award for best Daytime Talk Show of 2020 for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Except that’s all a little cringey, to say the least, considering the huge drama that’s been going on behind the scenes of her eponymous series for months now!

And as if the win alone wasn’t weird enough, when DeGeneres got on stage to accept the award, she profusely thanked her staff for their help! Yes, the very same staff that has brought forth multiple complaints and allegations of a toxic workplace culture full of bullying and alleged mistreatment, all of which was reportedly promoted and nurtured in part by Ellen, herself!

Did we mention how awkward this was yet for her to thank her staff after all that?!?!

Still, Ellen said all the right things in her speech, even if the 62-year-old comedian raised some eyebrows by being so quick to thank those that she allegedly mistreated for so many years behind the scenes. Tough to reconcile that one, for sure…

Ellen told the virtual crowd (below):

“From deep, deep down in my heart, I thank you. I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible. They show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves 100 percent of the time. That’s 250 people times 170 shows a year, times 18 years, and if you carry the two and divide it by 11 — my point is, I love them all. I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best.”

And she didn’t just thank the show’s on-set staff and crew, either.

Considering the source of this new piece of hardware for her mantle at home, Ellen made sure to carry over a special message to the fans that have apparently been voting on her behalf, as well.

And in that “thank you” to the audience, she hinted at how much it meant that fans had stuck by her through it all:

“I know this award comes from the people. Thank you to the people, thanks for all of my fans for supporting me and sticking by me. I can’t tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean, it’s more than I could possibly tell you — especially now. Thank you so much.”

Well then. Just blame it on 2020 and call it a day? LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the comedienne’s full acceptance speech (below):

Yeah, definitely kind of weird.

Is anybody buying that gratitude, anyway? What about U, Perezcious readers? Did Ellen learn her lesson and is she really out to make a change on set, or is she just saying the right thing to get attention away from it??

Has there been any growth there or what?!

Sound OFF with whatever you think may be going on over on The Ellen Show with your opinions down in the comments (below)…

