Elliot Page Shows Off 8-Pack Abs In New Shirtless Selfie!

Elliot Page is proudly showing off his RIPPED physique!

The Umbrella Academy lead took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new shirtless photo showcasing an eight-pack, posted alongside a caption which teased:

“Oh good my new phone works.”

HAHA!

The photo has already received well over 1 million likes, and for good reason, too. He looks amazing and fit AF!! Take a look for yourself (below)!

Love it!!

Lots of Page’s celeb friends couldn’t help but gush about the thirst trap in the comments section, writing:

Tommy Dorfman: “brooooo” Awkwafina: “New phone??” Ian Daniel: “You’re gonna break that phone with your intense hotness.” Julianne Moore: “omg “

As Perezcious readers will recall, this is the second time the actor has posted a shirtless selfie since he came out as transgender last December. After all, who could forget how back in May, Elliot stunned the internet with a swimsuit pic!?

We love it!!

In April, after the 34-year-old underwent top surgery the month prior, the Juno star opened up about his transition while chatting with Oprah Winfrey on her show, The Oprah Conversation, remarking:

“It’s, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist. And you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’”

Wow! We have a feeling that’s what Elliot was thinking while snapping his most recent pic. Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Elliot Page/Instagram]