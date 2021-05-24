TransJoy! Elliot Page Looks SO HAPPY In First Shirtless Pic Since Top Surgery!

It seems Elliot Page has found his joy!

The Umbrella Academy star posted a poolside pic to Instagram on Monday, showing off his bod for the first time since announcing his transition last December. Oh, and did we mention he is absolutely BEAMING??

The 34-year-old captioned the pic:

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful”

Awww! The Oscar nominee could not look happier or healthier — seriously, check out that muscle definition!

Elliot revealed earlier this year he had undergone top surgery, removing breast tissue and resculpting the chest; in fact he was already recovering when he posted his first IG announcement.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a candid interview last month, the Juno star explained why he was choosing to make so much of this experience public, including giving out health information to people who were being scared off:

“I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons. I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it’s the case for so many people… and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor.”

This latest post definitely continues that positive messaging, not just because Elliot looks FANTASTIC — but because there was also no effort to cover up the scars from the surgery, showing how it in no way detracts from his confidence.

The online response was a mix of happiness for Elliot, a hint of jealousy, and, let’s face it, some serious thirst. We mean, with those abs he know what he was doing! See some of the most excited reactions (below)!

“Elliot Page got top surgery AND he f**king got absolutely shredded and I have never felt so euphoric for a person I’ve never met before” “Elliot Page looks so happy in his new pic!!!! We love to see it. This is what we need to see more of and what the media rarely shows: trans joy and prosperity.” “HELLO??? ELLIOT PAGE? HES RIPPED?? OH MY GOD” “finding out elliot page has an 8 pack is the highlight of my day” “some good news for today elliot page got top surgery and is f**ken yoked” “Go ahead Elliot Page with those ripped abs while I sit here stuffing my face and…so what, I’m jealous ” “Elliot Page looks handsome and strong and holy f**k am I proud of him.”

Miley Cyrus had her own brief but evocative response, commenting simply:

“Hot “

Couldn’t agree more! You go, Elliot!

[Image via Oprah/YouTube/Elliot Page/Instagram.]