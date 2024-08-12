Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Comes Out Swinging AGAIN -- This Time Blasting Dad's Biography!

Elon Musk‘s trans daughter Vivian is NOT done putting him on blast!

As you may have seen, the 20-year-old has been calling out her billionaire father over some nasty claims he’s made about her, such as saying she was dead to him after being killed by the “woke mind virus” after she transitioned following her 18th birthday. The whole thing has been super s**tty! And she’s not done clapping back!

On Sunday night, Vivian took to Threads to put author Walter Isaacson on blast for the way he portrayed her in his biography of the Tesla founder. She began:

“To Walter Isaacson, you threw me to the wolves in what was one of the most humiliating experiences of my entire life.”

She continued:

“Elon was your darling Tony Stark apartheid-american hero with a semi-tragic backstory who was saving the world and you were too f**king cowardly to write anything other than a sad excuse for a puff-piece. To further this goal, you portrayed me in a light that is genuinely defamatory and I’m not going to mince my words.”

And she didn’t!!! She dished:

“I was treated as a VILLAIN BACKSTORY-ORIGIN to excuse or explain away [Musk’s] behavior. As if my whole existence was nothing but an inconvenience to HIM. God bless the poor soul who abused his child, that must be so f**king hard for him. I was deadnamed, and misgendered for no conceivable reason and made to seem like I was just too stupid or too ‘communist’ or too brainwashed or too what-f**king-ever to understand the 4d chess behind the reasons I was traumatized.”

Vivian added that her identity was “trivialized,” noting:

“My identity was trivialized, my reasons for separation were misconstrued, and I was treated as naïve; stupid, unfairly unforgiving and unreasonably moralistic. Worst of all, this was the section that was released early as part of the ‘promo’ because you knew it would catch headlines as part of this culture war bulls**t. You knew that conservatives and ‘reactionaries’ would take this and run as far as they could with it to get clicks, or to smear my name for their own self interests.”

The book, Elon Musk, was published in September 2023 by Simon & Schuster, but an excerpt hit The Wall Street Journal weeks before the publication, in which the author said Elon’s “anti-woke sentiments” had been “partly triggered by the decision of his oldest child” to transition, referring to Vivian by the name she’d been assigned at birth.

Vivian now claims that she was never consulted over the book — despite it being fairly easy for Walter to get in touch. She argued:

“I was never asked, interviewed, or contacted to say anything for this poor excuse of pages you call a book. I know that you claim that you ‘reached out to me through family members’ but I found out about this thing’s existence literally a MONTH before it was released. So either you are completely f**king incompetent at the most basic aspects of your ‘job’, or you are weaponizing your own lack of effort to try to lift the blame off of yourself because you knew damn well what you were doing.”

She suggested that Walter “deliberately failed because [he] knew the angle [he] were going for, and that [her] testimony would’ve f**ked up [his] pretty little portrayal of an irredeemable human being.” Call him out!!! She continued:

“I was content to sit in my silence up until now and to be your queer villain. You knew that I was gonna be used as an example of ‘how the children are being brainwashed by the trans agenda’ because you did it yourself and then proceeded to blast it to every news organization to use as an ad to sell more copies. The fact that this book may have been used as justification by parents to not let their trans child obtain potentially life-saving medical treatment f**king HAUNTS me. It always will.”

Oof. That’s AWFUL — especially since she had nothing to do with this narrative! None of this is her fault, and yet it is still a nightmare, she furthered:

“I’ve been waiting on talking about this subject because it genuinely hurts so much to remember. That memory of sobbing my eyes out in a dormitory worrying that I didn’t have a future because of the damage this thing did to my reputation will forever stay with me. You, your editors, and your publisher are a f**king joke for letting this thing be released into the public. I had to see posters of this thing for MONTHS afterwards.”

She concluded by pointing out one major fact check he failed to do, clarifying that she goes by “Vivian” and that only her friends and mother Justine Wilson call her “Jenna.” She finished:

“If you genuinely knew what you were talking about that’s how you would’ve referred to me. It is genuinely impressive that you somehow managed to find a way to even f**k up my NAME. I think that goes to show how much research actually went into this. I am not letting this narrative continue any further.”

Wow. We cannot imagine how difficult this must be — and especially to be dealing with it on such a public scale. So stressful and traumatic! Ugh. See the full thread (below):

So Elon Musk's daughter (Vivian) posted on threads again, this time about @WalterIsaacson.

She called him out over the Elon Musk biography he authored. ???? pic.twitter.com/yvOWz6lfnO — Stardust (@tweetsfromstar) August 12, 2024

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

