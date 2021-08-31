Elton John & David Furnish Rock Matching Versace With Their Sons In Rare Family Photo -- Look!

Elton John’s style is rubbing off on his kids!

The music icon took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute — and rare! — family photo, showing himself, husband David Furnish, and their sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8, rocking matching Versace robes in Nice, France!

Always one to go all out in the wardrobe department, the Your Song singer rocked a teal blue robe with “Elton” monogrammed on the back. But he had serious competition from the rest of the family: David, Zachary, and Elijah had their names monogrammed on the back of their robes, too!

The 66-year-old personally thanked designer Donatella Versace in the caption, writing:

“Grazie mille @donatella_versace … Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo.”

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below) to see the cozy glamour!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]