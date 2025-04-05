Elton John Gets Real About How His Eyesight Loss Has Affected Life With His Kids 

Elton John is opening up about the heartbreaking reality of his deteriorating eyesight.

As you may know, the legendary singer revealed last year that he no longer could see in his right eye and his “left eye’s not the greatest” following a battle with an inflection. It’s become so bad that Elton couldn’t “come to many of the previews” for the new musical The Devil Wears Prada in London. Oof.

His eyesight loss has not only impacted his professional career, though. It’s also been hard on his personal life, too. In a new interview published with the Times of London on Friday, the Rocket Man artist shared that his condition has been “stressful” as it has affected his role as a dad to his two kids — 14-year-old Zacahry and 12-year-old Elijah, whom he shares with husband David Furnish:

“I can see you, but I can’t see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up.”

Heartbreaking. However, Elton is choosing to look on the bright side as much as possible. He continued:

“It’s distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of [my left eye]. So you say to yourself, ‘Just get on with it.’”

It's so sad, but at least he is remaining positive through the whole ordeal.

