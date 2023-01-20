Heads Up, Fellas! Emrata Likes A Stinky Man!

Emily Ratajkowski likes to get down and dirty — er, smelly…?

While she jumps back into the dating world after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, the 31-year-old is making it abundantly clear what she’s looking for — and it’s not cologne! Speaking to People on Wednesday, she candidly confessed:

“Oh my god. Men. I really don’t like scent on men.”

Oh? Interesting…

The actress went on to say she likes men to smell like their “pheromones”:

“I like them to smell like themselves. I say that and maybe I’ll live to regret it, but I like the smell. I like pheromones.”

Sounds like that natural B.O. is gonna give Dior a run for their money in her future beau’s life! EmRata also revealed she can judge someone’s character by their scent? She told the outlet:

“I like getting a sense of somebody based on their smell.”

As wild as it sounds, “chemosignaling” is actually a real thing! Scientific research strongly suggests a person’s natural body odor can communicate things to other people psychologically — including age, genetic compatibility, emotions, and female fertility status. So maybe EmRata is on to something here! Although, we do prefer a smell that’s less sweaty and pungent…

