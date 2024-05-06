Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Bejeweled Booty On The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet!

EmRata EmRata, wearing next to nada!

Emily Ratajkowski hit the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a vintage Versace gown covered in silver crystals… but there was a stunning lack of fabric for them to sit on! The naked dress showed basically everything — butt it was particularly skimpy in the rear.

She definitely took a page out of co-chair Jennifer Lopez‘s book in keeping herself only clad in the faintest of flower looks, glittering gems over bare skin. Definitely leaning into the “natural beauty” aspect of the Garden of Time aesthetic. Hey, we guess if you’ve got it, flaunt it, right?

Emily Ratajkowski sparkles at the 2024 Met Gala in New York. ????: https://t.co/WxnYFYWU6f pic.twitter.com/rAB9WR7gI6 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

Is anyone else getting Rose McGowan at the 1998 VMAs vibes from this look?

Emily Ratajkowski turns heads at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/HTAgUQTqTL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

For even more angles on the model’s, well, everything…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]