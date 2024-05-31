Emily Ratajkowski Struts Through The Streets Of NYC In Nothing But A TINY Bikini! LOOK!

Emily Ratajkowski! WOWZA!

Over on Instagram on Friday, the 32-year-old had all eyes on her when she posted some extremely racy pics modeling her new bikini line from her brand, Inamorata. In the pics, she bears a barely-there orange and white string bikini while strutting down the streets of New York City, iced coffee in hand. She paired her look with some white crew socks, a pair of red Vans sneakers, and some sunglasses. And of course, she couldn’t forget her signature gold necklace with her son’s name, Sylvester, on the pendant.

The actress wrote in the caption:

“CITY KIN!! All new @inamoratawoman live now”

See the HAWT pics (below):

Whoa!!!

This itty bitty bikini is available on EmRata’s site, with the Orpheus top retailing for $75 and the Seaside thong bottom also for $75. What do U think of this look, Perezcious readers? Like it or leave it?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram]