Watch Eminem Get Absolutely DESTROYED... By Himself In Hilarious 'Slim Shady VS Marshall Mathers' Interview!

Eminem just got COOKED… By an old version of himself!

In an absolutely hilarious Complex video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, the Lose Yourself rapper certainly got lost… in himself! LOLz! The video kicks off with present-day Eminem sitting next to an empty chair, before a 2000s-era version of him — you know, the rowdy, bleached blonde version — flickers digitally next to him announcing:

“Guess who’s back? Back again? Shady’s back.”

The retro digital Slim Shady went on to reveal he’s there to intervene in present-day Eminem’s career amid his comeback album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Retro Slim says:

“I’ve been sent from the past to save our career.”

Related: Halsey Says She REGRETS Coming Back To Music Because Some Fans Are So Mean!

Eminem, not budging, questions:

“To save my career? My 25-year career? Where I’ve sold like a billion albums? I think I’m doing pretty f**king fine.”

Slim interjects, arguing:

“We sold all that s**t off my back, bitch. Don’t get it twisted. If it wasn’t for me you’d still be wearing that same damn Nike Air hat. You’re not f**king Taylor Swift, you had one era that mattered — mine. Everything that people think of when they think of Eminem is f**king yours truly. From the blonde hair, to the middle finger, to the f**king jokes, all of it. Me.”

He went on:

“And if we’re being honest, the music that you’ve been dropping since I bounced ain’t it. Like, for real? When I heard your last s**t, thought that s**t was f**king AI.”

Eminem responds:

“Really? So a computer can write Rap God?”

Slim Shady hits back:

“Look man, no one gives a f**k about your lyrical miracles. You’re scaring the hoes. People want to be entertained.”

Eminem digs:

“So you think it’s entertaining to just be a d**k head and piss people off? Look man, I’ve grown up, bro. My fan base has grown up. The world’s changed — f**king people are way more sensitive now. Every other week on TikTok Gen Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday.”

HA!

Watch the entire hilarious video, which has so much more (below):

Reactions?? Are YOU still listening to Eminem?

[Images via Complex/YouTube]

Jul 31, 2024 17:10pm PDT

