Halsey Says She REGRETS Coming Back To Music Because Some Fans Are So Mean!

Halsey is fed up with mean fans.

The Bad at Love singer, who uses she/they pronouns, has been steadily making her return to the music biz after a few-year hiatus. As we’ve been following, she’s been busy dealing with some pretty awful health issues — both systemic lupus erythematosus and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. So sad.

But something that helped her get through it all was the idea of getting better so she could return to pop stardom. However, now that it’s upon her, she’s quickly realized it’s actually NOT everything she was hoping for.

Related: Taylor Swift Distraught Over Mass Stabbing At Children’s Dance Class In The UK — Read Her Statement

On Tuesday, the MaXXXine star took to Tumblr to reveal that some fans have made her return to music so awful, that she actually regrets returning at all:

“My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am.”

What?? That’s SO sad!

The End singer continued:

“it’s hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency. Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen. I don’t know man. I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

Is this Halsey saying she’s considering leaving the spotlight??

She added:

“When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what *this* is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back.”

This is so awful! The online hate has gotten so loud she can’t drown it out! Poor Halsey! She already has SO much on her plate.

This, of course, all comes after the 29-year-old released her latest single Lucky and its accompanying music video, which interpolates Britney Spears’ song of the same title and Monica’s Angel of Mine… and it was controversial right out of the gate! A post from Brit’s X (Twitter) account quickly called out the video threatening legal action before it was swiftly deleted. Britney then claimed it was “fake news” and not her who posted the message, before praising Halsey.

This is just so disheartening! What are your thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Halsey/Instagram & YouTube, & Forbes/YouTube]