Emma Stone Embraces Her Wicked Side In Cruella Trailer -- WATCH!

Cruella is ready to go down in flames!

Emma Stone has taken over Glenn Close‘s role as the famed villain in the live action 101 Dalmations prequel movie set to be released this May! We’ve been hearing for years — five, to be exact — how the 32-year-old would be stepping into de Vil’s shoes for an origin story you’ll never forget, so just leave it to COVID times for fans to finally get to see it!

Related: Following Disney Firing, Gina Carano Announces New Movie Deal With Ben Shapiro

The official trailer dropped early Wednesday morning, and it’s clear Stone is hell-bent on embracing her wicked side! Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below), which features another Emma — Emma Thompson — playing a huge part in Cruella’s uprising!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is it just as dark as you imagined, even for a Disney movie? Let us know in the comments!!

[Image via Disney/YouTube]