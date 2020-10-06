Glenn Close Posing As A ‘Homemade’ Cruella De Vil Will Get You In The Halloween Spirit!

It’s Hallo-month, and Glenn Close is already getting in the swing of things!

On Monday, the 73-year-old revealed on Instagram that she was bringing back her iconic Disney character, Cruella de Vil, with a “homemade” costume, all for a good cause!

She wrote (below) along with a first look at her ensemble, inspired by her infamous 101 Dalmatians (1996) and 102 Dalmatians (2000) villain:

“Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER’S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT. I’ll be sure to post an invitation when I can.”

Winifred Sanderson and Cruella De Vil together?! Iconic!! ICYMI, Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy confirmed that they will be reprising their roles from Hocus Pocus for the same fundraiser.

If you want to recreate her costume for your own Halloween festivities, the Tony Award recipient broke it all down:

“Chopstick painted red = cigarette holder. Wig—online Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips Leopard scarf=silk long Johns Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife Makeup: Didn’t have a really pale base so I tried baby powder. Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner…next time.”

Give it a look for yourself:

Obviously, fans flipped over the villain’s look. Take a look at some of the top comments (below):

“OH MY GOD. LEGEND. ICON.” “This is so iconic! My childhood in one picture!” “Omg you brought back one of your most legendary characters! This is how i was introduced to you!” “You are the only one who should be allowed to play cruelly EVER” “I AM SCREAMING.” “Amazing!! I just watched 102 Dalmatians the other day! Amazing as always!” “Darling you look MARVELOUS” “I meannn this is why you’re simply the best!” “I WAS NOT READY!!!! Just about to go to bed and I get this gorgeous blast from my past! As stunning as ever! Please say there is a 103 Dalmatians movie in the works We need a return of your cruella!”

She also uploaded a second series of photos and videos:

It was revealed recently that the villain will be reprised in a new prequel/spin-off film, Cruella, starring Emma Stone. Until that comes out on May 28, 2021, we think this should definitely hold us over!!

