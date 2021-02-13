Following Disney Firing, The Mandalorian's Gina Carano Announces New Movie Deal... With Ben Shapiro?!

It looks like we’re about to get a case of The Empire Strikes Back.

On February 12, Gina Carano announced her latest partnership with conservative news website The Daily Wire.

Just days after we learned that Disney had parted ways with the actress, who portrayed Cara Dune on The Mandalorian for the first two seasons, Gina shot back with an incredulous update.

The 38-year-old told Deadline she would be at the helm of a new film.

Yikes.

We can only imagine the conservative propaganda we’re going to get from this movie — especially given what some of the other right-wing filmmakers have been doing in the last five years. For example, Dinesh D’Souza‘s 2020 film Trump Card spouted all kinds of right-wing propaganda and highly questionable information — to put it mildly.

So, we’re genuinely scared about what we’re going to see from Gina. What’s scarier yet is that there’s an audience for this stuff!

This is what the fitness model had to say about her new film partnership:

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams—to develop and produce my own film—come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob.”

Totalitarian mob? For real? Okay, quick recap: Disney essentially fired her for her scandalous tweets, including comparing being a conservative in today’s world to being Jewish during Nazi Germany. Yeah, sorry not sorry the #FireGinaCarano movement was legit from every angle. And it took LucasFilms FOREVER to “break up” with her! Star Wars fans had been tweeting about it probably since late 2019. So, this was a long time coming!

The former MMA went on to say:

“I have only just begun using my voice, which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Ugh. She keeps going on about cancel culture — but it seems like the firing only provided her with more of a platform! As we always say, it’s truly hard to “cancel” someone, but Carano seems to be milking it for all the attention and totally playing up the victim! Can’t she at least take some responsibility? Obviously not!

Oh, and BTDUBS, the mastermind behind The Daily Wire is uber conservative pundit Ben Shapiro. He’s known for his extremely right-wing political commentary. Fortunately for Gina, the two fall in line with their views. Unfortunately for us — and the rest of the world — we’re most likely about to get a ninety-minute dosage of Republican melodrama.

But we digress…

Shapiro had this to say about his partnership with Carano:

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

What do you think, readers?! Is this upcoming film from Gina a DISASTER waiting to happen, or is her connection with The Daily Wire simply an exercise of free speech? Sound off in the comments below!

