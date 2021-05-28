Emma Thompson HATED Wearing Underwear For Cruella -- Because She Always Goes Commando IRL!!

The fashion in Cruella is to die for, but there’s one item Emma Thompson could do without.

The actress, who plays fashion designer Baroness von Hellman, joined Cruella herself, Emma Stone, to discuss their new Disney film on Lorraine. Both women praised the film’s extravagant clothing designs, but the 62-year-old did have one complaint: the underwear, which she called a “torture device.”

She admitted:

“I stopped wearing underwear a long time ago, it’s not my scene. I don’t like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable. So the underwear that was required to turn me into that shape can only be described as ‘industrial.'”

With her co-star crying laughing in the background, the Oscar winner continued:

“It’s like squeezing a tube of toothpaste; if you squeeze it hard enough in the middle, things will come up and go down and make shapes. But it’s like you’re dealing with a Plasticine person. If you put Mr. Blobby into that corset, he would look good.”

A lot of us who spent the pandemic pantsless can probably relate — but sometimes you have to suffer for your art, right? And the esteemed actress looked undeniably stunning in the Baroness’s wardrobe. We’re glad she made the sacrifice!

