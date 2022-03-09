THAT'S Emmy Rossum?! Shameless Star Totally Unrecognizable As LA Icon Angelyne!

We’re sorry, WHUT?!

You have never seen Emmy Rossum like this! The Shameless star is playing real-life El Lay mainstay Angelyne in a new series on Peacock, and to walk a mile in the local celeb’s stilettos, she had to go through a shocking transformation!

We’re talking special makeup effects, prosthetics, the whole nine yards! You can’t even see the 35-year-old under there! And we guess that’s the point!

The limited series, according to a press release from Peacock, is about “fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe.”

Showrunner Alison Miller warned this “isn’t the true story of Angelyne” but “a magical story” about “believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams.”

If all that sounds right up your alley — or you just want to marvel at Emmy’s evolution — see the teaser (below) and check out the full show on May 19!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Peacock/YouTube.]