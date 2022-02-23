They're ALL Leaving?! What's Coming & (Mostly) Going On Netflix In March!

Wow, next month marks a real March away from Netflix!
The streaming giant is getting markedly little less humongous in one of the biggest exits we’ve ever seen in a single month.
Besides a ton of movies like classics The Holiday, Gremlins, and Braveheart, we’re talking so much TV! The first nine seasons of American Horror Story, both seasons of American Crime Story, and all of Pose are going right the start of the month. It’s a Ryan Murphy bloodbath! Following those series are reported removals, per earlier contracts, of the entire run of The Vampire Diaries and the original three seasons of Arrested Development.
But perhaps the most surprising TV exit is the loss of several Netflix originals!
The entire collection of Marvel TV shows — Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders are ALL LEAVING the service where they began their life! It’s presumed they’ll eventually join the rest of the MCU on Disney+, but it’s not happening right away. So if you ever wanted to watch, do it now! (If you only have time for one, we’d Jessica Jones Season 1!)
So what’s replacing these many exits? Well, you have the return of the Duke-less Bridgerton as Season 2 premieres on March 25. We’re also intrigued by this cute-looking time travel movie called The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds. Oh, and keep your eyes out for the first season of Pieces of Her, a dark family drama starring Toni Collette.
Are you more excited about the new stuff? Or sad about what’s disappearing?? See everything else coming and going and when (below)!
Available March 1
21 Bridges (2019)
Battleship (2012)
Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1)
Contagion (2011)
Dreamer (2005)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Misty (Season 1)
One Piece (Multiple Seasons)
Richie Rich (1994)
Siberia (2018)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
The Guardians of Justice
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1)
Available March 2
Against the Ice (2022)
Savage Rhythm (Season 1)
Available March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)
Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1)
Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2)
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2)
The Weekend Away
Available March 4
Lies and Deceit (Season 1)
Making Fun (Season 1)
Meskina
Pieces of Her (Season 1)
The Invisible Thread
Available March 5
Beirut (2018)
Available March 7
Good Girls (Season 4)
Available March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2)
Autumn Girl (Season 1)
Chip and Potato (Season 3)
Available March 9
Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1)
The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series)
The Bombardment (2021)
The Last Kingdom (Season 5)
Available March 10
Krama’s World (Season 2)
Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1)
Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1)
Available March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)
Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1)
The Adam Project
Available March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous
Marilyn’s Eyes
Team Zenko Go (Season 1)
Available March 16
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series)
Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1)
Pedal to Metal (Season 1)
Available March 17
Rescued By Ruby
Soil (Season 1)
Available March 18
Young, Famous and African (Season 1)
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1)
Backpackers
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters (Season 1)
Human Resources (Season 1)
Light the Night (Part 3)
Standing Up (Season 1)
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4)
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Available March 25
Transformers: BotBots
Bridgerton (Season 2)
Available March 29
Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1)
Available March 31
Air Bud: Super Pup Z
And here’s what’s leaving!
Leaving March 1
2,215 (2018)
21 Jump Street (2012)
21 Thunder (Season 1)
Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Limited Series)
American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Limited Series)
American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9)
Arctic Heart (2016)
Battle Drone (2018)
Beyblade Burst Evolution (2017)
Black or White (2014)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)
Bo on the Go! (2007)
Border Security: America’s Front Line (Season 2)
Chocolat (2000)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel (2012)
Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains (2017)
Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild (2016)
Expedition Chine (2017)
Fool’s Gold (2008)
Guru Aur Bhole (2018)
Here Comes the Boom (2012)
I Am Legend (2007)
Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)
Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)
Labyrinth (1986)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (2017)
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (2016)
Love is in the Air (2010)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Seasons 1-7)
Marvel’s Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)
Marvel’s Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)
Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016)
Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)
Marvels Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)
Marvel’s The Defenders (Limited Series)
Marvel’s The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)
Nila (2016)
Observe and Report (2009)
Pants on Fire (2014)
Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)
Pose (Seasons 1-2)
Rain Man (1988)
Sab Jholmaal Hai (2017)
Sabrina (1995)
Sex Drive (2008)
Something Borrowed (2011)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Soundtrack (Season 1)
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)
Step Brothers (2008)
Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)
Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (2020)
Takers (2010)
The BFG (2016)
The Darkest Hour (2011)
The Interview (2014)
Tiger (2016)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
Total Recall (1990)
Your Lie in April (2014)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
Wyatt Earp (1994)
Leaving March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
Leaving March 6
The Secret
Leaving March 15
Arrested Development (Seasons 1-3) (tentative)
Howards End
Leaving March 18
The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8) (tentative)
Leaving March 21
Philomena
Leaving March 27
Lawless
Leaving March 28
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In The Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo