They're ALL Leaving?! What's Coming & (Mostly) Going On Netflix In March!

Wow, next month marks a real March away from Netflix!

The streaming giant is getting markedly little less humongous in one of the biggest exits we’ve ever seen in a single month.

Besides a ton of movies like classics The Holiday, Gremlins, and Braveheart, we’re talking so much TV! The first nine seasons of American Horror Story, both seasons of American Crime Story, and all of Pose are going right the start of the month. It’s a Ryan Murphy bloodbath! Following those series are reported removals, per earlier contracts, of the entire run of The Vampire Diaries and the original three seasons of Arrested Development.

But perhaps the most surprising TV exit is the loss of several Netflix originals!

The entire collection of Marvel TV shows — Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders are ALL LEAVING the service where they began their life! It’s presumed they’ll eventually join the rest of the MCU on Disney+, but it’s not happening right away. So if you ever wanted to watch, do it now! (If you only have time for one, we’d Jessica Jones Season 1!)

So what’s replacing these many exits? Well, you have the return of the Duke-less Bridgerton as Season 2 premieres on March 25. We’re also intrigued by this cute-looking time travel movie called The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds. Oh, and keep your eyes out for the first season of Pieces of Her, a dark family drama starring Toni Collette.

Are you more excited about the new stuff? Or sad about what’s disappearing?? See everything else coming and going and when (below)!

Available March 1 21 Bridges (2019) Battleship (2012) Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1) Contagion (2011) Dreamer (2005) Just Like Heaven (2005) Misty (Season 1) One Piece (Multiple Seasons) Richie Rich (1994) Siberia (2018) Shrek (2001) Shrek 2 (2004) Sorry to Bother You (2018) Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) The Guardians of Justice Where the Wild Things Are (2009) Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1) Available March 2 Against the Ice (2022) Savage Rhythm (Season 1) Available March 3 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1) Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2) Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) The Weekend Away Available March 4 Lies and Deceit (Season 1) Making Fun (Season 1) Meskina Pieces of Her (Season 1) The Invisible Thread Available March 5 Beirut (2018) Available March 7 Good Girls (Season 4) Available March 8 An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) Autumn Girl (Season 1) Chip and Potato (Season 3) Available March 9 Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) The Bombardment (2021) The Last Kingdom (Season 5) Available March 10 Krama’s World (Season 2) Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) Available March 11 Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) The Adam Project Available March 15 Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous Marilyn’s Eyes Team Zenko Go (Season 1) Available March 16 A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series) Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1) Pedal to Metal (Season 1) Available March 17 Rescued By Ruby Soil (Season 1) Available March 18 Young, Famous and African (Season 1) Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) Backpackers Black Crab Cracow Monsters (Season 1) Human Resources (Season 1) Light the Night (Part 3) Standing Up (Season 1) Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4) Windfall Without Saying Goodbye Available March 25 Transformers: BotBots Bridgerton (Season 2) Available March 29 Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1) Available March 31 Air Bud: Super Pup Z

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving March 1 2,215 (2018) 21 Jump Street (2012) 21 Thunder (Season 1) Akame ga Kill! (Season 1) American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Limited Series) American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Limited Series) American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9) Arctic Heart (2016) Battle Drone (2018) Beyblade Burst Evolution (2017) Black or White (2014) Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018) Bo on the Go! (2007) Border Security: America’s Front Line (Season 2) Chocolat (2000) Dances with Wolves (1990) Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel (2012) Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains (2017) Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild (2016) Expedition Chine (2017) Fool’s Gold (2008) Guru Aur Bhole (2018) Here Comes the Boom (2012) I Am Legend (2007) Into the Grizzly Maze (2015) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016) Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018) Labyrinth (1986) Law Abiding Citizen (2009) Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (2017) Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (2016) Love is in the Air (2010) Mars Attacks! (1996) Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Seasons 1-7) Marvel’s Daredevil (Seasons 1-3) Marvel’s Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2) Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016) Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3) Marvels Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2) Marvel’s The Defenders (Limited Series) Marvel’s The Punisher (Seasons 1-2) Nila (2016) Observe and Report (2009) Pants on Fire (2014) Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017) Pose (Seasons 1-2) Rain Man (1988) Sab Jholmaal Hai (2017) Sabrina (1995) Sex Drive (2008) Something Borrowed (2011) Soul Surfer (2011) Soundtrack (Season 1) Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017) Step Brothers (2008) Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019) Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (2020) Takers (2010) The BFG (2016) The Darkest Hour (2011) The Interview (2014) Tiger (2016) Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Total Recall (1990) Your Lie in April (2014) We Were Soldiers (2002) Wyatt Earp (1994) Leaving March 3 Parker Safe Haven Leaving March 6 The Secret Leaving March 15 Arrested Development (Seasons 1-3) (tentative) Howards End Leaving March 18 The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8) (tentative) Leaving March 21 Philomena Leaving March 27 Lawless Leaving March 28 Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Leaving March 30 Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2 Mercy Black Leaving March 31 300 A River Runs Through It As Good as It Gets Bad Teacher Bee Movie Blood Diamond Braveheart Bright Star Despicable Me Despicable Me 2 Eight Legged Freaks Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Good Burger Gremlins The Hangover Happy Feet Two The Holiday Hook I Love You, Man In The Cut Interview with the Vampire Jumanji The Karate Kid Kung Fu Panda The Longest Yard Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa Nacho Libre The NeverEnding Story Paranormal Activity Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Runaway Bride The Ugly Truth Wild Wild West Woo

