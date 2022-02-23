Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Netflix

They're ALL Leaving?! What's Coming & (Mostly) Going On Netflix In March!

Netflix Coming Going March 2022

Wow, next month marks a real March away from Netflix!

The streaming giant is getting markedly little less humongous in one of the biggest exits we’ve ever seen in a single month.

Besides a ton of movies like classics The HolidayGremlins, and Braveheart, we’re talking so much TV! The first nine seasons of American Horror Story, both seasons of American Crime Story, and all of Pose are going right the start of the month. It’s a Ryan Murphy bloodbath! Following those series are reported removals, per earlier contracts, of the entire run of The Vampire Diaries and the original three seasons of Arrested Development.

Related: ‘Tinder Swindler’ Says He Is ‘Not A Fraud’ In First Interview After Netflix Documentary!

But perhaps the most surprising TV exit is the loss of several Netflix originals!

The entire collection of Marvel TV shows — DaredevilLuke CageJessica JonesThe Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders are ALL LEAVING the service where they began their life! It’s presumed they’ll eventually join the rest of the MCU on Disney+, but it’s not happening right away. So if you ever wanted to watch, do it now! (If you only have time for one, we’d Jessica Jones Season 1!)

So what’s replacing these many exits? Well, you have the return of the Duke-less Bridgerton as Season 2 premieres on March 25. We’re also intrigued by this cute-looking time travel movie called The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds. Oh, and keep your eyes out for the first season of Pieces of Her, a dark family drama starring Toni Collette.

Are you more excited about the new stuff? Or sad about what’s disappearing?? See everything else coming and going and when (below)!

Available March 1

21 Bridges (2019)

Battleship (2012)

Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1)

Contagion (2011)

Dreamer (2005)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Misty (Season 1)

One Piece (Multiple Seasons)

Richie Rich (1994)

Siberia (2018)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

The Guardians of Justice

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1)

Available March 2

Against the Ice (2022)

Savage Rhythm (Season 1)

Available March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)

Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2)

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2)

The Weekend Away

Available March 4

Lies and Deceit (Season 1)

Making Fun (Season 1)

Meskina

Pieces of Her (Season 1)

The Invisible Thread

Available March 5

Beirut (2018)

Available March 7

Good Girls (Season 4)

Available March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2)

Autumn Girl (Season 1)

Chip and Potato (Season 3)

Available March 9

Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series)

The Bombardment (2021)

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

Available March 10

Krama’s World (Season 2)

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1)

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1)

Available March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1)

The Adam Project

Available March 15

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous

Marilyn’s Eyes

Team Zenko Go (Season 1)

Available March 16

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series)

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1)

Pedal to Metal (Season 1)

Available March 17

Rescued By Ruby

Soil (Season 1)

Available March 18

Young, Famous and African (Season 1)

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1)

Backpackers

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters (Season 1)

Human Resources (Season 1)

Light the Night (Part 3)

Standing Up (Season 1)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4)

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Available March 25

Transformers: BotBots

Bridgerton (Season 2)

 

Available March 29

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1)

Available March 31 

Air Bud: Super Pup Z

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving March 1

2,215 (2018)

21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Thunder (Season 1)

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Limited Series)

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Limited Series)

American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9)

Arctic Heart (2016)

Battle Drone (2018)

Beyblade Burst Evolution (2017)

Black or White (2014)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)

Bo on the Go! (2007)

Border Security: America’s Front Line (Season 2)

Chocolat (2000)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel (2012)

Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains (2017)

Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild (2016)

Expedition Chine (2017)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Guru Aur Bhole (2018)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

I Am Legend (2007)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)

Labyrinth (1986)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (2017)

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (2016)

Love is in the Air (2010)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Seasons 1-7)

Marvel’s Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016)

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)

Marvels Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)

Marvel’s The Defenders (Limited Series)

Marvel’s The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)

Nila (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Pants on Fire (2014)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Pose (Seasons 1-2)

Rain Man (1988)

Sab Jholmaal Hai (2017)

Sabrina (1995)

Sex Drive (2008)

Something Borrowed (2011)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Soundtrack (Season 1)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)

Step Brothers (2008)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (2020)

Takers (2010)

The BFG (2016)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Tiger (2016)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Your Lie in April (2014)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Leaving March 3

Parker

Safe Haven

Leaving March 6

The Secret

Leaving March 15

Arrested Development (Seasons 1-3) (tentative)

Howards End

Leaving March 18

The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8) (tentative)

Leaving March 21

Philomena

Leaving March 27

Lawless

Leaving March 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving March 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In The Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo

[Image via The CW/FX/Netflix/YouTube.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Feb 23, 2022 13:11pm PDT

Share This