Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly Age Gap Critics to 'Go F**k' Themselves!

She has a point!

Megan Fox is f**king done with the sexist criticism she is receiving for dating Machine Gun Kelly — who, for the record, is just four years younger than she is!

Opening up in a new interview with InStyle, the 35-year-old insisted it’s “ridiculous” that people think she’s too old to be dating a 31-year-old. She then went on to blame the entire “patriarchy” for the way her love life has been scrutinized — making it clear she believes the public wouldn’t react so strongly if the age differences were reversed!

The Till Death actress explained:

“You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35.”

Yeah… The age difference is so negligible, we’re surprised anyone is even taking note — especially compared to other couples we’ve seen pop out of the woodwork lately.

But Megan is not naive to the fact her rapper boyfriend, whose real name is Colson Baker btw, has a bad-boy rep that might make him seem younger than he is. She quipped:

“Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19.”

Here’s where her rant turns most political, taking the stance that haters are only hating because she’s a (slightly) older woman. She called out a super high-profile celeb to make her claim stronger, continuing:

“No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f**k yourself.”

Ha! She’s right, obviously. No one even blinked at Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry‘s age difference. You don’t even know what it is, do you? See what we mean?? (He’s eight years older btw!)

Meanwhile Megan and MGK are literally so close in age they could even have gone to school together, which the mom of three noted, saying:

“We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

Hey, yeah, WTF!

But the frustration goes further than just who she’s locking lips with. It’s no secret the Transformers star has faced some intense media scrutiny over her career. Reflecting on her past, she explained:

“I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point. And then suddenly everybody’s like, ‘Wait a second. We shouldn’t have done that. Let’s bring her back.’”

(Sounds similar to someone else we know…)

We see how the backlash would be annoying, especially since it not only affected her personally, but cost her job opportunities! Back in 2009, the Jennifer’s Body lead was noticeably left out of the third installment of Transformers after she reportedly made comments about the director, Michael Bay. Due to years of criticism, Megan “had to armor up so much inside myself,” she recalled:

“And I had to be so tough to have to process this really crazy-heavy price for what I thought was doing the right thing.”

So now that she finally has something good going for herself — a beautiful relationship with her handsome crooner that she says has “exploded” (in the best way possible) — it’s reasonable she’d want naysayers to get out of her way! Right?

