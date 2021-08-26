Lisa Rinna Frustratingly Asks 'Why The F**k' Is Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick -- 'Why Can't It Be Harry Styles?'

Wait, we thought Lisa Rinna was cool(ish) with daughter Amelia Hamlin dating reality TV veteran Scott Disick?!

Just a few weeks ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star grudgingly conceded that she and husband Harry Hamlin were “very thrilled that [Amelia] is happy” regarding their 20-year-old daughter’s romantic interest in nearly-twice-as-old KUWTK veteran Disick.

But now, to hear Lisa tell it in this week’s new episode of RHOBH, she’s suddenly not quite as accepting any more! In fact, she’d prefer a certain ex-boy band member to be in the mix instead!

Speaking out on Wednesday night’s new episode of the hit reality show on Bravo, the 58-year-old took an about-face on her prior acceptance of Scott and offered up some possible relationship solutions! Lisa first weighed in on her other daughter’s romance! The 23-year-old Delilah Hamlin is currently in a two-year relationship with Love Island alum Eyal Booker — and to hear Lisa tell it, Eyal has seriously grown on her and Harry! In fact, if a marriage proposal came down the line, they wouldn’t balk at it!!!

Ch-ch-check out what Rinna had to say, and pay particular attention to the last sentence (below):

“Harry’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

OUCH!!!

And from there, the ever-entertaining reality TV maven upped the ante on her commentary about the 38-year-old Flip It Like Disick alum, comparing him VERY unfavorably to eternal hunk Harry Styles (below):

“Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?”

Again… OUCH!!! How do you really feel, Lisa?! Jeez! Of course, just like we mentioned up top, maybe we should be a little skeptical about this newfound perspective on Rinna’s part. Who’s to say this wasn’t the doing of a snarky Bravo producer goading her into saying something controversial and looking to stir the pot?! (And if so, it worked! LOLz!!!)

It wasn’t long ago when Lisa made it very clear that if Amelia is happy with Scott, then she’s happy with her daughter’s decision — even if she doesn’t fully understand it. So to go from that to this — it’s a big jump! Unless… could there have been some big blowout we don’t know about?! Some fight or family feud?? Feels like a lot of that would’ve leaked in this day and age, but we suppose you never know… maybe something specific happened to change Lisa’s mind again??

Whatever the case, what do U make of her most recent remarks about Scott, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on everything, down in the comments section (below)…

