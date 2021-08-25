OMG Gavin Rossdale Is Dating Another Gwen -- And She's SIX YEARS Younger Than His Daughter!

We guess Gavin Rossdale has a type! 26-year-old singers named Gwen!

Yes, according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, the Bush singer has a new lady in his life, an Instagram model named Gwen Singer. Per the outlet, the couple have been together since April, with an insider explaining simply:

“Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they’re having fun together. It’s still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well.”

Gwen is an influencer and podcast host but is best known for her sexy IG feed, which boasts an impressive 1.3 million followers.

The source went on about the model:

“She is drop-dead gorgeous and has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her. They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious.”

As mentioned above, there is quite an age gap. Gavin is 55 years old, and his gal pal is just 26.

Innerestingly, that was the exact same age the Little Things singer’s baby momma Gwen Stefani was when they met and started dating back in 1995. Huh. Funny old world sometimes, isn’t it?

Another fun fact about that age difference? It’s a little awkward when you consider Gavin’s daughter Daisy Lowe — whom he had secretly with singer Pearl Lowe in 1989 — is 32 years old now.

Yeah, the English model is a full six years older than her father’s new GF.

If Gaven and this new Gwen have really been dating since April, that’s only three months after the rockstar gave his ex-wife the annulment she had been seeking years after they divorced back in 2015 after his alleged affair with the nanny.

Obviously fans will recall Gwen 1.0 moved on for good recently, marrying her new beau Blake Shelton in a small ceremony back in July. Rossdale apparently wasn’t invited, but then again neither were any of her No Doubt bandmates.

Gavin has not yet settled down again. Back in 2019 he dated a model named Natalie Golba. And before that, in 2017 and 2018 he was connected to German model/actress Sophia Thomalla. Both were about 27 when they started dating Gavin.

So we guess the whole “Gwen” thing is a coincidence — but that age group is definitely a thing for him.

