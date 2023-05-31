Erika Jayne’s ‘Barely’ Recognizable Physique After Weight Loss sparks Fan Concern!

Erika Jayne has fans worried — and no, it’s not because she’s seemingly seeing another lawyer!

As we reported, over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was captured on an apparent date with attorney Jim Wilkes II in Las Vegas. Erika wore sunglasses, a long-sleeve shirt, and sparkly red pants while the 72-year-old rocked dark jeans and a leather jacket. Obviously, the photo was a shock in and of itself considering all the drama Erika’s ex Tom Girardi, also a lawyer, has put her through. But her taste in men isn’t what fans are concerned with today!

Now, viewers are fearing for the reality star’s health after noticing how much weight she’s seemingly lost! Take a look at the photo that had so many people concerned (below):

erika jayne spotted on a date #rhobh pic.twitter.com/Vik4m0F1YO — blonde hair ???? black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) May 28, 2023

The 51-year-old’s slim figure was called out by worried Twitter users when the Sin City photo went viral, with people sharing:

“She looks like she’s lost too much weight. Not her biggest fan, but I hope she’s okay” “Holy crap she’s skinny” “Wow she’s so teeny. I wouldn’t have recognized her.” “Dead serious? This is her?”

The Bravo personality has also been accused of taking Ozempic, a diabetes drug many celebrities have been using to lose weight quickly. On this note, people wrote:

“Yikes I know we been joking about the ozempic use but this looks more. I hope she’s ok. Sad thing is the reason I loved her when she first showed up cuz she wasn’t a typical BH body type. For real tho I hope she’s ok.” “I’ve never *loved* Erika, but early on I appreciated her as a character, and above all that always loved her physique. It really bums me out to see her like this in all honesty. No body shaming but this feels unnaturally achieved so take that as you will.” “I barely even recognized her! She has lost a lot of weight” “I don’t know why she even thought she needed to lose weight. She had some nice curves before.”

As you can see, there are a lot of thoughts and opinions on her appearance!

At this time, the singer has not addressed whether or not she is taking the drug, but fans have been noticing her weight loss since March when she wore a plunging red dress at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Earlier this month, she also sparked backlash when she squeezed into a hot pink latex corset.

Jayne is currently gearing up for a big Las Vegas residency beginning on August 25. Perhaps the stress of the event is getting to her? Either way, we hope she is okay and has people in her life who are looking out for her! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

