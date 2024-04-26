EXCLUSIVE! Dorit Kemsley NOT Returning To RHOBH Next Season: 'Not Pulling Her Weight'

Another cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is saying goodbye to her diamond!

Bravo fans know the show seems to be going through a cast shakeup. First, newcomer Annemarie Wiley got the boot — though no one was surprised by that decision! She spent the little screen time she got last season obsessing over Sutton Stracke’s esophageal problem and gave us nothing else. Then, Crystal Kung Minkoff shockingly announced this month she wouldn’t be returning for Season 14. A huge disappointment!

Now, another cast member is getting kicked off the show! And it’s not Kyle Richards before anyone asks! Exclusive sources tell PerezHilton.com that Dorit Kemsley will not be on RHOBH next season! Yeah, you read that right. However, it’s not set in stone yet. The insider noted that “things could change” but don’t count on it:

“A miracle could happen and things could change, but the powers that be want to freshen things up and Dorit is not pulling her weight.”

Whoa!!!

So that would mean only Kyle, Sutton, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais are left! Damn. Bravo will need to bring some new people or former cast members to the show, STAT! As for Dorit, fans most likely saw this coming a mile away after her lackluster performance last season. Not to mention that she doesn’t seem to have a potential storyline going into Season 14 — unless she and Kyle planned to battle it out over their friendship woes.

We’ll have to see if Bravo changes their mind. But for now, Dorit appears to be OUT! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you be upset if Dorit left RHOBH? Sound OFF in the comments!

