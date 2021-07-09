Judge Rules Erika Jayne Can Be Sued By Husband's Embezzlement Victims -- & She Seemingly Reacts!

It’s not looking good for Erika Jayne!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s legal drama is far from over, as a judge ruled this week that former clients of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are allowed to collect payments from her.

As you may know, Girardi’s former clients — Joseph Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez, and Kathleen Ruigomez — were awarded $11 million in a lawsuit against the lawyer last year. But the judge paused collecting Girardi’s assets and those of his law firm when they filed for bankruptcy later in the year during an investigation into their finances.

Now, the judge has ruled that the Ruigomez family is allowed to file a lawsuit to collect the $11 million from Girardi’s estranged wife — who investigators found last month had been given over $20 million in loans from Giradi’s firm over the past several years.

The latest court documents state:

“All assets identified by the Ruigomez family shall be subject to all rights of the Girardi bankruptcy estate and the [Girardi Keese] bankruptcy estate, which parties shall meet and confer in good faith to determine the character/ownership of the identified assets. The Ruigomez Family, the Girardi Trustee and the GK Trustee shall cooperate with each other with their collection efforts against Erika.”

Like we said, it’s not looking good for Erika. So how is she taking the news?

Surprisingly well, based on her initial reaction! Hours after the news broke, the 49-year-old took to Twitter to share a GIF of herself from the Bravo series that read:

“The ice queen can take it.”

Jayne also liked a tweet from a fan who wrote:

“No ice, just a strong woman people hate to see it.”

As we covered, Erika and Tom were accused in December 2020 of faking their split to protect their assets amid allegations they embezzled settlement funds intended for the victims of families killed in Lion Air Flight 610, which occurred in October 2018. According to a lawsuit, the couple used that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi’s law firm afloat.

Erika will address the accusations for the first time in the July 14 episode of RHOBH. She says in the promo:

“What’s being said is just, I mean, it’s insane. That lawsuit that says my divorce is a sham so I could hide assets — people want to believe that. … I could have never predicted this f**king s**t.”

Well, we can predict what’s going to happen next…

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Do U feel bad for Erika? Sound off (below).

