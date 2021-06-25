Erika Jayne Accused Of Using ‘Glam’ To Hide Assets -- And Refusing To Cough Up Financial Docs!

Erika Jayne‘s legal issues continue…

She may be talking a big game about her divorce being so painful… but in court documents obtained by People on Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was accused of refusing to hand over “key financial documents” related to her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case. Hmm…

Related: Erika Finally Speaks About Her Controversial Split

The petitioning creditors in the legal matter reportedly filed a motion on Wednesday for Jayne’s accountant, Michael Ullman, to provide the court with bank statements, receipts, pay stubs, and his communication records with the Bravolebrity’s divorce attorney, Larry Ginsburg. The paperwork reads:

“Erika has refused to provide access to her management company, her CPA which also houses her management company, any books, and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies. As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago.”

Wow…

The firm founded by Tom, Girardi Keese, was previously accused of giving Erika a whopping $20 million for her various businesses. And in the new docs, the XXpen$ive singer allegedly used Pretty Mess Inc to hide assets that were being investigated in the case. Furthermore, the bankruptcy trustees say she blocked access to Ullman while showing off her wealth in public:

“At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet this sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from the [Girardi Keese] to Erika. Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika, which is constant [sic] with someone hiding assets.”

Eek! She might want to start cooperating based on recent events!

Recent developments with Erika — such as her attorneys dropping and then promptly returning as her counsel — have also raised some concerns that the TV personality might spend the money allegedly transferred from “the Debtor,” AKA Girardi Keese. According to People, these concerns have amplified “the necessity to trace her money and investigate the receipt of funds, her purchases including the bling and the glam, (diamonds and high expenditures of beauty maintenance, etc.).”

But that’s not all the motion called out…

It further took aim at Jayne’s recent social media clap back at people’s reactions to some photos of her dressed down at a gas station. She tweeted on Monday along with a rolling eye emoji:

“Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it’s a big deal.”

She also interacted with a couple of posts that stood up for her casual look. You’re probably wondering why the filers would care about her social media habits? Well, it turns out they thought her responses were “callous” and speculated that her flaunted wealth may have been the dough meant for those who were “cheated out of their money,” explaining:

“As recently as yesterday, she callously sent out on social medial [sic] her bewilderment why people would continue to be upset at her displays of wealth (glam) while at a gas station, not-withstanding this money could be the Debtor’s and clients of the Debtor’s settlement proceeds, as well as other lenders and attorneys who have been cheated out of their money.”

It still remains unclear if Jayne knew whether Girardi had allegedly stolen money meant for Lion Air Flight 610 victims to support their lavish lifestyles, but the trustees seem determined to find out!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about the latest claims against Erika in the comments below.

[Image via Erika Jayne/Instagram]