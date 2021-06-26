Erika Jayne Slams Bankruptcy Lawyer For Making ‘Vicious’ Claims About Her On Social Media!

Erika Jayne won’t back down!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fired back after an attorney filed documents alleging she wasn’t cooperating in the bankruptcy investigation against Tom Girardi earlier this week. In new documents obtained by People on Friday, her attorneys insist that Jayne “has been and remains willing to cooperate fully with the Trustee’s investigation in this bankruptcy of debtor Girardi & Keese.” But that’s not all…

The reality star has also requested that the court give attorney Ronald N. Richards the boot for making “false and inflammatory” statements on social media!

Dayum, it seems that Erika is not playing around with this case!

The new motion states that the Bravolebrity “is not a media fiction. She is a real person with rights, including the right to be treated fairly in these proceedings based on actual evidence and the law.” Her lawyers further alleged that Richards’ social media activity has violated ‘the ethical rules to which he is bound and that unfairly target [her] in an attempt to destroy her credibility before any claim is even brought against her in this proceeding.”

As you may know, there have been several accusations made against Erika and her husband as of late. The bankruptcy case, specifically, came about after Tom and his firm were accused of stealing funds from Lion Air Flight 610 victims. He was then sued by business partners, which resulted in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in December.

One month later the singer filed for divorce — to which they’ve been accused of calling it quits just to protect their finances. She’s been talking big game about how painful and legit the split has been but that still hasn’t stopped the whispers too much. It’s all very messy, and things don’t seem to be slowing down for them anytime soon. And this latest motion just adds yet another layer to this complicated situation.

According to People, the latest paperwork included screenshots of Richards’ social media behavior — including one he shared about how her estranged husband “is basically legally dead.” FYI, Tom has been diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. In a YouTube video, the lawyer also said he doesn’t “think [Erika’s] personality is consistent with compliance in a court setting.”

Her lawyers state that Richards has “continued to harass” Jayne “publicly through extra-judicial statements” on social media to his over 16,000 followers, which could ultimately hurt the case.

Wow…

Since then, Richards bashed the new motion to People calling it a “Hollywood attempt to create a smokescreen to slow down our work” and his posts were protected by freedom of speech. He then mentioned how the court previously rejected a gag order request from Erika before adding:

“Had there been any restrictions by the Court on free speech, they would have been adhered to, as all court orders are by our office … We are representing the Trustee on a limited basis relating to Erika Jayne. We only need to zealously pursue our client’s litigation objectives which are to find the money and recover it. Attacking the Trustee’s choice of counsel who is doing an effective job and working hard is a poorly designed strategy. The real issue is the large receivables to Erika Jayne and the money she is refusing to release or return, period.”

Messy, messy, and messy!!!

