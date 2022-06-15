Ryan Gosling Literally Looks Photoshopped In Ridiculously Buff First Look As Ken In The Barbie Movie!

What even is this movie???

We’ve heard precious little about the upcoming Barbie movie, just that it’s more full of stars than an astronomy textbook, and it’s supposedly AMAZING. That’s it.

Greta Gerwig‘s followup to the critically acclaimed Lady Bird is attracting massive A-list talent, from Margot Robbie as the titular toy to a supporting cast list that includes comedy all-stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Michael Cera, alongside hot rising stars like Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and Hari Nef.

And of course, you have your Kens. Plural is what we’ve heard. The main Ken is played by none other than Ryan Gosling, and on Wednesday we got our first look at the already hunky leading man as a waxed, platinum-blonde symbol of male perfection.

If you thought he looked like he was photoshopped in Crazy, Stupid, Love, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet! It’s a lot to take in, so put on your sunglasses and then take a look (below):

Here's your first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in #Barbie starring Margot Robbie. https://t.co/d6IH9PX0Yv pic.twitter.com/Smo0VYrg3e — Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2022

Yowza!

Fellow Ken actor Simu Liu previously told ET about Ryan’s wild workout routine for the film, spilling:

“He’s definitely, like, a gym in the morning, gym after work kinda guy. … As much as I believe that I do have a work ethic, I also love food a lot. Just hearing little bits and pieces about, you know, just his strict diet regimen and just like how much emphasis he puts on taking care of himself and his body, I’m like, I respect it, I respect it. I’m gonna have some soda.”

Well, Ryan is certainly making an argument for cutting out the soda, that’s for sure! What do YOU think of his ridiculous look for the film?? Has your interest in Barbie spiked like ours??

