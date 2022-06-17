Eva Mendes Drools Over Baby Daddy Ryan Gosling As Ken In THAT Jacked Photo From Barbie!

Looks like Barbie’s got some competition!

After the first photo of Ryan Gosling as a ripped platinum-blonde version of Ken from the upcoming Barbie movie went viral on Wednesday, the actor’s partner Eva Mendes is finally reacting to the ridiculously hawt pic! And just like the rest of us, it seems like she definitely approves of his shocking new look!

ICYMI, earlier this week, a splashy new photo of Ryan as an IRL version of the iconic Ken doll hit the internet. It features the hunky leading man posing in a sleeveless jean jacket that perfectly highlights his muscular arms and washboard abs. A pair of boxers also pokes up from under his jeans with his name written on the waistband. Oh, and the sun is literally shining off his waxed bod! The definition of male perfection, some might say!

After much online chatter about the new snapshot, Eva had to share her two cents — and she made it clear she’s LOVING everything about the pic! Reposting the photo on her Instagram, she said of the highly-anticipated flick on Thursday:

“So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken”

Aw! LOVE that hashtag! Ch-ch-check out the wild new look (below) if you haven’t yet!

Safe to say she approves! Do U?! Let us know your reactions to the first look of Ken (below)!

[Image via Eva Mendes/Instagram & Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube]